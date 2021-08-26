Plans for historic Boley property include razing hazards, retaining agricultural heritage

People can go to picturesque Boley Farm in Orland Park and by fruits and vegetables from the popular Hank’s Farmstand in the summer and fall.
And people can also … well … actually that’s all they can do at the historic farm. They can look at old buildings built in the 1800s — at least, for now.
Many of those buildings have been deemed hazards by a study taken by the Village of Orland Park, which owns the property.
The village board of trustees voted in July to approve a $700,000 project over 10 years to tear many of the hazardous buildings down and to rehab others to turn it into an area where people can walk on trails and read about the history of the farm.
The silo, ground barn, farmstead and granary would get face lifts.
Other buildings including the farmhouse, threshing barn, machine shed and milk house would be demolished.
Mayor Keith Pekau said that a previous village administration purchased the land, leaving the current board to figure out what to do with it.
“It’s very, very frustrating that we purchased this in 2001,” he said. “Unfortunately, 20 years after we bought it, we’re stuck with a farm with 20 years of neglect on something that was already 140 years old.
“You think it was going to get better in 20 years or did it get exponentially worse because we did nothing?”
The farm is in a neighborhood area on 151st Street, across from Silver Lake Country Club.
The village currently is also preserving the Stellwagen Farm, a historic property in the southwest part of town.
“We’re keeping (the Boley property) as a farm, and we’re keeping it open land,” Pekau said. “It does not make sense to save every single building on that farm. This won’t make everyone happy, but the buildings that are not safe won’t be there anymore.”
Not everyone is happy.
Some neighbors showed up to plan commission and committee of the whole meetings to urge village bosses to keep the buildings.
The plan commission meeting met June 29, the night village officials invited the public to have a look at plans for the downtown Triangle District.
Resident Virginia Williams said she knew the original owner of the farm — the late Glenn Boley.
“You should be a little more concerned about what you do with that farm and what buildings you take down,” she told the committee of the whole in July.
Another person who knew Boley is Henry Jacob, the 70-year-old farmer who runs Hank’s Farmstand. He has been using the property since 1983 to sell his wares.
“It would be my goal that you would keep the farm as it is right now,” he told the plan commission in June. “Maybe there would be demolition of some of the structures, but not all of them because it’s a part of Orland. It’s been there since the 1800s.
“I would love to see it stay the way it is.”
According to the village’s website, the village bought the 5.8-acre site for $560,000 in 2001. Officials at the time envisioned it as a place for a farmer’s market and a living lesson for school children.
Then-mayor Dan McLaughlin said: “It will not be filled with town homes and condominiums. There are a lot of potential uses, but the end result is that we are not only saving a piece of open space, but a historical piece of property in Orland Park.”