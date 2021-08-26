Plans for historic Boley property include razing hazards, retaining agricultural heritage

People can go to picturesque Boley Farm in Orland Park and by fruits and vegetables from the popular Hank’s Farmstand in the summer and fall.

And people can also … well … actually that’s all they can do at the historic farm. They can look at old buildings built in the 1800s — at least, for now.

Many of those buildings have been deemed hazards by a study taken by the Village of Orland Park, which owns the property.

The village board of trustees voted in July to approve a $700,000 project over 10 years to tear many of the hazardous buildings down and to rehab others to turn it into an area where people can walk on trails and read about the history of the farm.

The silo, ground barn, farmstead and granary would get face lifts.

Other buildings including the farmhouse, threshing barn, machine shed and milk house would be demolished.

Mayor Keith Pekau said that a previous village administration purchased the land, leaving the current board to figure out what to do with it.