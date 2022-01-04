Sky Zone to remain open after agreeing to changes to maintain patron safety

Sky Zone will remain open in Orland Park.
But it won’t be business as usual.
The village and Sky Zone reached a settlement on Dec. 21 that will allow the facility at 66 Orland Square Drive to remain open after the village pulled Sky Zone’s license after a Sept. 12, 2020, fighting incident that spilled into the parking lot and needed police from other communities to help.
Orland Park officials argued that children were in danger and Sky Zone was negligent in other areas including exceeding the capacity of 682 people in the 30,000 square-foot facility, which Sky Zone vigorously denied.
To reopen, Sky Zone is putting rules in place — several of which have already been implemented — to ensure the safety of its customers.
Village manager George Koczwara pulled the license, an action backed by the Orland Park Village Board March 1.
Sky Zone lawyers argued that the penalty was too harsh and took matters to court, where Cook County Circuit Judge Eve Reilly said in November that the village should reconsider as Sky Zone had taken steps and changed policy to make the business safer. Sky Zone stayed open during the court hearings.
The village board took another look at the situation and agreed to a settlement.
“It was my decision and the board upheld it, and Sky Zone had the right to appeal,” Koczwara said. “The judge agreed that we had done everything right but thought maybe the punishment was too severe.
“As it happens with a lot of these things, we had a compromise based on the judge’s recommendation and we’ll just go from there.”
The village renewed the license after Sky Zone agreed to:
- Close the park at 9 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Hire a security firm to work each Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from 7 p.m. to close.
- No longer host Glow Night events, which involve turning off the lights and using black lights and lasers.
- Not exceed the state fire marshal occupancy level for the premises, inclusive of staff, at any time.
- Continue to track all individuals in the park.
- Maintain a staff-to-guest ratio of no less than 1:20.
- Continue to employ a lot-sweeping company to regularly clean the parking lot and outdoor areas.
- Continue to contract with its waste management company to empty its outdoor waste receptacle at least three times a week.
Village officials said that since the implementation of the remedial measures, there have been no significant incidences involving the safety of patrons.
They added that these conditions were not in place when Sky Zone held a Glow Night on Sept. 12, 2020, which put a number of children at risk, but each shall now remain in place permanently.
“We anticipate and expect that Sky Zone will act as a responsible corporate citizen going forward, but if it again violates the village code provisions that are meant to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community, we will once again take the necessary and appropriate steps to remedy that situation” said Mayor Keith Pekau in a statement.
“The nice thing about a settlement is that we all agree, and there is give-and-take,” Koczwara said. “In their situation, if by chance they violate any ordinances again, we’ll go through the process again.
“But we hope they will be a great corporate business for us.”