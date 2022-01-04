Sky Zone to remain open after agreeing to changes to maintain patron safety

Sky Zone will remain open in Orland Park.

But it won’t be business as usual.

The village and Sky Zone reached a settlement on Dec. 21 that will allow the facility at 66 Orland Square Drive to remain open after the village pulled Sky Zone’s license after a Sept. 12, 2020, fighting incident that spilled into the parking lot and needed police from other communities to help.

Orland Park officials argued that children were in danger and Sky Zone was negligent in other areas including exceeding the capacity of 682 people in the 30,000 square-foot facility, which Sky Zone vigorously denied.

To reopen, Sky Zone is putting rules in place — several of which have already been implemented — to ensure the safety of its customers.

Village manager George Koczwara pulled the license, an action backed by the Orland Park Village Board March 1.

Sky Zone lawyers argued that the penalty was too harsh and took matters to court, where Cook County Circuit Judge Eve Reilly said in November that the village should reconsider as Sky Zone had taken steps and changed policy to make the business safer. Sky Zone stayed open during the court hearings.