Some ideas to make the season bright for him, her and the kids

At Cornerstone Jewelry & Engraving in Palos Park and New Lenox, shoppers can choose from unique jewelry to customized pieces. Two pieces expected to be popular this holiday season are a white gold opal and diamond pendant ($2,500, jewelrybycornerstone.com) and a 14-carat ruby and diamond pendant ($3,400).

A three-generation yellow and white gold diamond ring is among the custom peices available at the store. Cornerstone can take any piece of jewelry and turn it into a truly unique option for a loved one.

For kids looking for the perfect gift for their mom or grandma (with a little help from dad), Sprout Design Lab turns children’s artwork into necklaces (sproutdesignlab.com, $295). From a child’s first work of art to the first time a child writes “mom,” this is a great way to preserve drawings and turn them into a unique personal heirloom.

It’s hard to go wrong with a sweet treat. Paradise Snax, a Chicago-based brand, offers a vegan and organic plant-based protein icing that is perfect for dipping and indulging. Great for holiday cookies and cupcakes as well, Paradise Snax ($6 and up, paradisesnax.com) options include Vanilla Paradise Dip/Icing, Strawberry Paradise Dip/Icing and chocolate dip and grain-free pretzels.