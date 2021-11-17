Some ideas to make the season bright for him, her and the kids

Finding the perfect gift for the guy, gal or child in your life can be a challenge.
The good news is that Southland offers many options to make this year’s holidays memorable. For those who prefer shopping online, local and national retail establishments are there to help as well.
For him
If the guy in your life loves plastic models (hobbytown.com, $10 to $350) and radio control vehicles ($149 and up, hobbytown.com) HobbyTown in Orland Park has a wide variety of options.
Preston Harcrow, marketing and social media director with the hobby store, says the model department features airplanes, cars and figures from TV and movies.
“We have a model that fits your needs,” he said.
In the radio control department, enthusiasts can choose cars, airplanes, boats and trucks that range from beginner to pro.
Also available is an extensive collection of games ($6 to $250) and puzzles ($25 to $30), Harcrow said.
“We really are the store for everyone,” he said.
For your snack-loving man, jerky can be the perfect stocking stuffer.
The Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet ($89, manlymanco.com) is a fun way to say, Happy Holidays this year. Its petals are made with 100% beef, with the stems made from a blend of beef, pork and spices.
For vegetarians, there's Vegky ($8 and up, vegky.com), a mushroom jerky made from the stem of shiitake mushrooms. With a fibrous texture, this jerky still tastes like meat but is high in fiber.
Who doesn’t love a pop culture gem?
Box Lunch in Orland Park (boxlunch.com) offers a large selection of pop culture merchandise while giving back. The store provides a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent on pop-culture-themed clothing and accessories.
Popular gifts for men include T-shirts ($15 and up), Funko Pop! figurines ($8 and up), stocking stuffers including enamel pins ($8 and up) and socks ($10 and up).
Gift cards are also available online on the retailer’s site.
With locations throughout Southland, Hallmark offers a variety of ornaments that showcase fun shows and games.
A Minecraft Enderman ornament ($19, hallmark.com) that portrays the teleporting Minecraft mob is a great find for gamers young and old, while "The Office" Michael Scott ornament ($19) features the beloved character with his iconic “World’s Best Boss” coffee mug. Press the button to hear catchphrases such as “That’s what she said.”
Guys who love football likely know Terry Bradshaw, who has carefully crafted his own bourbon. Bradshaw Bourbon ($55, bradshawbourbon.com) can be found at several stores throughout Chicagoland as well as online, with each bottle delivering robust flavors of cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla and coconut.
At Accelerate Indoor Speedway in Mokena, the guys in your life can put their competitiveness to the test by electric go-kart racing or trying their hand at arcade games and ax throwing. Gift cards are available on the company’s website (acceleratespeed.com) or families can plan a holiday outing.
For NFL fans, Denali Home Collections NFL Blankets ($100 to $140, denalihome.com) are an easy way to keep warm and celebrate the Chicago Bears or any favorite team.
Made with MicroPlus fabric and fiber technology that generates softness and durability, this blanket will continue to get softer with each wash.
For men who love to golf, a gift card to Silver Lake Country Club is the perfect gift. Manager Amy Coghill says the cards are available in any amount.
“They can be used for golf, apparel and even golf balls, which are a hot commodity this year,” she said.
Purchase the cards online or at the country club's pro shop, where additional merchandise is available.
For her
Mainstream Boutique owner Amanda McKeller says she has several items in her New Lenox shop that are good bets this holiday season.
“If you’re shopping for grandma, your aunt, mom or wife, we’re doing hat and glove sets ($20 to $30, mainstreamboutique.com), blankets ($65 and up) and PJ sets ($40), which are great for giving to women to cozy up in,” she said. “These are good bets when you aren’t sure what to get.”
The boutique also offers stocking stuffers from tank tops ($24) for layering to candles ($18) and bracelet stack sets ($35).
“We also do a wish list,” McKeller said. “If they’re interested, we reach out to their significant others and help them create a wish list here at the store. That seems to work out because they really put effort into it.”
Izzy’s Gifts in Mokena also offers unique fashion pieces sure to make this holiday season memorable.
One of the shop’s most popular items is a Consuela Purse ($35 for a coin purse to $435 for leather purse, izzysgifts.com), with mismatched colors, textures and patterns. The goal is to inspire those carrying the purse to live in color, says Valerie Behling, co-owner of Izzy’s.
“Any embroidery is by hand,” she said. “They are a statement item.”
For women who like to entertain, Behling recommends Happy Everything dinnerware ($35 and up).
“The collection features attachments that can be changed for every season or occasion,” Behling said. “They’re fun and whimsical.”
At This and That Gifts in Frankfort, entertainers can grab Camp Craft Cocktails ($25, thisandthatfrankfort.com), which offer everything they’ll need for New Year’s Eve. Simply add the alcohol, refrigerate for three days and shake before serving.
At Cornerstone Jewelry & Engraving in Palos Park and New Lenox, shoppers can choose from unique jewelry to customized pieces. Two pieces expected to be popular this holiday season are a white gold opal and diamond pendant ($2,500, jewelrybycornerstone.com) and a 14-carat ruby and diamond pendant ($3,400).
A three-generation yellow and white gold diamond ring is among the custom peices available at the store. Cornerstone can take any piece of jewelry and turn it into a truly unique option for a loved one.
For kids looking for the perfect gift for their mom or grandma (with a little help from dad), Sprout Design Lab turns children’s artwork into necklaces (sproutdesignlab.com, $295). From a child’s first work of art to the first time a child writes “mom,” this is a great way to preserve drawings and turn them into a unique personal heirloom.
It’s hard to go wrong with a sweet treat. Paradise Snax, a Chicago-based brand, offers a vegan and organic plant-based protein icing that is perfect for dipping and indulging. Great for holiday cookies and cupcakes as well, Paradise Snax ($6 and up, paradisesnax.com) options include Vanilla Paradise Dip/Icing, Strawberry Paradise Dip/Icing and chocolate dip and grain-free pretzels.
Love’s Sweet Arrow in Tinley Park isn’t just any book store. It’s for those who love a good romance novel. Among the many books available there are novels ($6 to $16, lovessweetarrow.com) that put the romance in the holidays. There are also holiday boxes ($25 to $50) that allow you to mail a package to your loved one. The boxes contain books related to a particular theme, along with sweet treats and other gifts.
For children
For little ones 5 months and older, Stephanie Greco, co-owner of Emmerson Toys Gifts & Hobbies in Palos Park, recommends a Sensory Tissue Box ($23, emmersontrading.com).
“Babies will love to pull out the multiple textured, colorful sensory scarves from the lightly weighted plush box,” Greco said. “This toy helps develop fine motor and problem-solving skills.”
Another option comes from the Chuckle & Roar line, which is sold at Target. The 2-in-1 Seek & Write Sensory Bin ($20, target.com) provides hours of fun activities and free play. Developed by sensory experts, this bin includes a space for writing practice in the sand and is ideal for kids 3 to 6.
One of the top gifts for older kids at Emmerson Toys Gifts & Hobbies is the Candy Claw Machine ($40).
“This kit, for kids 8 and older, allows you to build your own arcade-style claw machine that really works,” Greco said.
Kids will learn about hydraulics, levers, gears, belts, linkages and end effectors while having fun, she said.
For teens, Greco recommends Smart LED Rainbow Lights ($40) to illuminate their bedroom. Teens can use the accompanying remote or their phone to program countless colors and modes.
Tweens will love Zoey Koko bath and body products (zoeykoko.com) that include whipped soaps ($13 to $18), unicorn body butter ($15) and bath bombs ($7 and up). Sold in several Chicago stores and on Amazon, other options pre-teen and teens will love include sparkling nail polish ($8) and a Mermaid Dreams gift set ($50).
Knowing what to get teens can be challenging, but a Clea Bamboo Classic pajama set ($70, kindredbravely.com) can be the perfect cozy present with a gentle waistband to accommodate all sizes.
It’s hard to go wrong with movie theater tickets. Marcus Theaters in Orland Park (marcustheatres.com) and AMC Theaters in New Lenox (amctheatres.com) offer gift cards and e-gift cards that gift-givers can purchase online.
Board games are another great option for older kids, including The Golden Ticket Game ($20, amazon.com) and the Space Invaders board game ($20, amazon.com).
For adventurous kids, Urban Air Adventure Park (urbanairtrampolinepark.com) in Mokena offers a place for children of all ages to burn off some energy, whether it’s through a trampoline outing, laser tag, bumper cars or a ropes course.
Memberships ($9 to $18/month) offer a great way to buy for one child or the family.
Other options nearby include Sky Zone Trampoline Park ($22 to $47/month, skyzone.com/orlandpark) in Orland Park and Accelerate Speed (acceleratespeed.com) in Mokena. Gift cards are available in any amount at Accelerate Speed.
Found at national retail stores, licensed Pop It fidget and sensory games are all the rage. The Chuckle & Roar line offers several options including pop culture characters like Darth Vader, Baby Yoda and Olaf ($8 and up).