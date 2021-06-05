WATCH NOW: At Nova Quarter Horses, rider and owners build proficiency, confidence

On 20 acres minutes south of I-80 in Mokena, Nova Quarter Horses is a beautiful patchwork of riding fields, show barns and stables where children and adults can learn to ride a horse.
Run by Lorri Ebeling and her daughter Samantha, it’s been a family business since its inception.
“We try to keep everyone connected,” says Lorri Ebeling. “It's a family place.”
Recalling her time in the horse business, Ebeling figures she has 35 years of experience “at least.” Her love of horses began when she was 12 and her father took her horseback riding. At 13, she began working for a stable in Hickory Hills and went into the business for herself at 25.
She started Nova Quarter Horses in 1987 and has been at 10129 W. 187th St., in Mokena, since October 1994, a year of tests. “Months after we moved in, a tornado hit. But we were blessed. Not one horse got hurt.”
Nova also has an indoor training area, where Samantha Ebeling shows a horse.
Like every other small business, last year gave Nova Quarter Horses another test: the COVID-19 pandemic. The stables were one of the first activities that people could do after the initial lockdowns were eased last summer. According to Ebeling, the nature of horse riding helped Nova survive the last year. “We follow the rules but also, you have to be 6 feet apart when you ride a horse.”
Now the stables are not just surviving, they're thriving, with about 300 student riders learning Western and English styles of riding and the techniques and customs of equestrian shows. There are also 60 horses on the property, about half them owned by Nova for training and the rest boarding for horse owners.
Says Ebeling: “The kids can come here and do something safe.”
Nova offers a variety of lessons and activities, including group riding lessons, private instruction, horse boarding, training and more. “Most stables aren’t also trainers.”
Students can learn Western and English styles of riding as well as dressage.
Nova has indoor and outdoor arenas for training horses, riding lessons and shows. “The arenas are in use all the time,” says staff member Tiffany Ossowski. The indoor arena allows it to stay open year-round.
Nova hosts student riding shows twice a year in spring and fall. The shows are weekend long events for riders of all ages and levels to show off their riding and horsemanship skills in a fun atmosphere with concessions and a raffle. The Spring Fling show was held at the end of May.
In the summer, Nova holds six sessions of equestrian camps. The “summer horse camps” as they call them, teach horsemanship, riding, grooming and more Mondays through Thursdays.
To Ebeling, the involvement of her daughters, Lauren and now Samantha, makes the stables something special.
Cheryl Mitchell agrees. Mitchell has worked for Nova Quarter Horses for almost two years. Her daughter, MacKenzie has been riding at Nova for a little more than that. After seeing the wonderful environment for her daughter and enjoying the people herself, Mitchell went to work there.
The Mitchells even board a horse at Nova. “If you’d have asked me two years ago would you be owning a horse, I’d be like no, we’re fine,” Mitchell says laughing, “But we love it.”
Nova recently upgraded the lighting in its barns and has added a laundry room, which Ebeling says comes in handy. “If you’ve been around horses, you know how important having a washer and dryer on site is.”
Nova offers riding areas, a show ring and barns.
Besides horse activities, the stabe has other amenities. The indoor observation area holds parties when it's not serving as the office or gathering place for riders’ families. There's also a summer horse camp and special events for the Nova Quarter Horses show team.
Heidi Thomsen’s daughter Lily started at Nova’s summer camp in July 2020. “She came from ballet, my daughter, and came and tried summer camp last year and fell in love with it.” She quit ballet right after camp and started lessons in August.
Mitchell credits Nova Quarter Horses with giving confidence to her daughter and other young riders. “They do amazing things for kids. I’ve seen kids come in here, like my daughter who barely talked and who are very shy and they come in here and they basically own the place. The nice thing about Nova is, she (Lorri Ebeling) lets the kids do hands on.”
The hands-on philosophy that the Ebelings employ at Nova gives their riders, children and adults, unique opportunities to not just ride, but also to learn about and care for horses in a supportive community.
“It's a tough business to be in sometimes,” says Ebeling. ”But horses bring people together.”
For more information on programs, services and events, visit novaquarterhorses.com.