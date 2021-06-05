WATCH NOW: At Nova Quarter Horses, rider and owners build proficiency, confidence

On 20 acres minutes south of I-80 in Mokena, Nova Quarter Horses is a beautiful patchwork of riding fields, show barns and stables where children and adults can learn to ride a horse.

Run by Lorri Ebeling and her daughter Samantha, it’s been a family business since its inception.

“We try to keep everyone connected,” says Lorri Ebeling. “It's a family place.”

Recalling her time in the horse business, Ebeling figures she has 35 years of experience “at least.” Her love of horses began when she was 12 and her father took her horseback riding. At 13, she began working for a stable in Hickory Hills and went into the business for herself at 25.

She started Nova Quarter Horses in 1987 and has been at 10129 W. 187th St., in Mokena, since October 1994, a year of tests. “Months after we moved in, a tornado hit. But we were blessed. Not one horse got hurt.”

Like every other small business, last year gave Nova Quarter Horses another test: the COVID-19 pandemic. The stables were one of the first activities that people could do after the initial lockdowns were eased last summer. According to Ebeling, the nature of horse riding helped Nova survive the last year. “We follow the rules but also, you have to be 6 feet apart when you ride a horse.”