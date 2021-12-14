WATCH NOW: Colors of the season make holiday centerpieces sing

As the carol goes, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…but the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door."
Holly and, of course, a lot of other fresh décor sets the scene. 'Tis the season for beautiful Christmas floral arrangements. Flowers help create the perfect holiday home and are a perfect gift for special someone or your holiday host.
An English Garden Flowers & Gifts, with locations in Mokena and Tinley Park, offers several floral options for Christmas. Samantha Lombardo, Mokena manager, said its designers use red, green and white flowers, such as roses, mums, carnations and Alstromeria, with seasonal Christmas greens, boxwood and firs.
"We can create all different types of floral arrangements, including centerpieces, some of which are long and low, and taper candles can be added for height," Lombardo said. "Our most popular piece is a snowman's head container filled with flowers that stick out of the snowman's hat.
Lombardo added that custom requests are welcome, and orders may be placed via An English Garden Flowers & Gifts' website — anenglishgarden.com — or by phone — 708-995-5523 or 708-263-0879.
"We can build your arrangement to your vision," she said.
Traditional flowers abound at The Flower Cottage in Frankfort, but owner Patricia Field said the florist is known for its silk Christmas centerpieces.
"Each silk centerpiece is one-of-a-kind, so we feel that they really set us apart from other florists. They're really gorgeous and every year more and more people request them," she explained. "We glue everything by hand and do such a good job that many of our customers have had theirs for thirty years."
The Flower Cottage also designs Christmas arrangements and centerpieces using fresh red and white flowers accented by greens and red berries. Field said the flowers tend to be the same from year to year, but the containers change. She also noted that it sells a Teleflora Thomas Kinkaid vignette each season. "This year's variety is called the 'Warm Winter Wishes Bouquet.' It lights up and fits in a typical Christmas village setting," she said. Visit frankfortflowercottage.com.