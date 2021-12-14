WATCH NOW: Colors of the season make holiday centerpieces sing

As the carol goes, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…but the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door."

Holly and, of course, a lot of other fresh décor sets the scene. 'Tis the season for beautiful Christmas floral arrangements. Flowers help create the perfect holiday home and are a perfect gift for special someone or your holiday host.

An English Garden Flowers & Gifts, with locations in Mokena and Tinley Park, offers several floral options for Christmas. Samantha Lombardo, Mokena manager, said its designers use red, green and white flowers, such as roses, mums, carnations and Alstromeria, with seasonal Christmas greens, boxwood and firs.

"We can create all different types of floral arrangements, including centerpieces, some of which are long and low, and taper candles can be added for height," Lombardo said. "Our most popular piece is a snowman's head container filled with flowers that stick out of the snowman's hat.

Lombardo added that custom requests are welcome, and orders may be placed via An English Garden Flowers & Gifts' website — anenglishgarden.com — or by phone — 708-995-5523 or 708-263-0879.