WATCH NOW: Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again

“We can always do just a little bit more to help others,” Green said. “The community support for all of this has just been tremendous.”

The fiberglass duck Fisher created sits out front of Lock & Mule and is designed to look like a gear-driven automaton. It features little windows across the duck’s surface that allow visitors to peek inside and see the gear works.

“I wanted my duck to be very detailed, and I wanted her to look weathered, like she had been working the locks and the waterways for decades,” Fisher said.

The duck is pitted and worn across her surface, he said.

“I wanted her to look like a hard-working duck, industrious and tough,” he said. “I think that is the heart of Midwestern towns like Lockport — hard-working, industrious folks who weather what storms come their way.”

The project took 160 to 180 hours, Fisher said.

“There is a huge amount of detail that took hours and hours to layout and paint,” he said. “I had to start with line drawings of each side, front and top, and then carefully layout the designs on the duck.”

Fisher used projected drawings and paper patterns to transfer the designs.