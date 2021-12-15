WATCH NOW: Gifts for pets, thrift shop novelties and last-minute finds

Looking for that special something for that special someone? We've got you covered.
For pets
Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort and St. John offers many goodies that can be slipped into your pets’ stockings or wrapped up and placed under the tree.
Sandy Richwalski, senior pet department manager and buyer, suggests Bocce’s Bakery soft chew treats ($7, alsipnursery.com), which come in a variety of holiday flavors from Santa S’mores to Holiday Feast and Figgy Pudding.
Another top pick at the store is the Lord Jameson Berry Best Natural dog treat ($10), which is made of 100% organic ingredients and supports stomach and digestive health.
For hard chewers, Field Crest Farms has a special holiday treat, the Nothin' To Hide 18-inch beef candy cane ($19), which can hang from the tree for a special Christmas surprise.
Stimulating your pets’ minds is important so they don’t get bored and misbehave, experts say. Paired with treats, feeders can make a great gift for cats and dogs.
Richwalski recommends the Doc & Phoebe Indoor Hunting Feeder for Cats ($20) that includes multiple dispensing holes for treats or kibble. The feeder simulates the tactile feel of prey, allowing a cat to grab, claw and use its teeth as if it is hunting.
For dogs, the Outward Hound Green Treat Maze ($16), an intermediate-level puzzle, is perfect for those who have some experience with treat dispensers or mazes.
The maze, which holds treats and kibble, is challenging and rewarding when your pup finds success.
Jan Flanagan, owner of K9 Tailshakers in Frankfort, says a favorite stimulation toy she often sees the dogs at her training and boarding facility enjoy is the Topple ($21 for large and $16 for small, k9tailshakers.com).
Owners can fill the customizable puzzle with a dog’s favorite kibble. Once a dog gets its favorite treat out of the toy, the owner can change up the challenge by connecting Topple toys together. Topple is available at the facility’s on-site store.
For the pet who has everything, Flanagan recommends a K9 Tailshakers gift certificate ($25 increments) that can be used on day programs, training classes and at the store.
If your pup or cat is in need of a new identification tag, Quick-Tag machines can be found at many store locations or online. The tags ($8 and up, quicktag.com) come in a variety of sizes, shapes and themes, including professional sports teams such as the Chicago Bears.
For a gift that makes a difference, several animal organizations have gift shops or resale shops that help fund their efforts to find pets new homes. For example, NAWS operates a Resale for Rescues resale shop (nawsus.org) in Mokena that features a wide assortment of gifts for pets and humans. Visitors can even bring their dogs to shop to secure the perfect gift.
Grooming may not be your pet’s favorite occasion, but HandsOn Gloves ($25, handsongloves.com) turn it into massaging. Good for pets from dogs to horses, these gloves also offer support for pet owners who may suffer from inflammatory arthritis or limited mobility of the finger and palm joints.
Another grooming tool to try is the Steeltooth Comb ($16 and up, steeltoothcomb.com). The Chicago-based company designed its combs for human scalps, but the smooth teeth and surface area helps easily remove pet hair.
Thrift store novelties
The Bridge Thrift Store (Thebridgeteencenter.org/thrift) in Orland Park is the perfect spot to pick up a gift while supporting a local organization. The store offers community service and job readiness training for teens while providing financial support for The Bridge Teen Center.
“Our ‘Antique and Cool Junk’ section is always full of unique, often nostalgic items like collectible toys and figures,” said Grace Hendricks, assistant manager and marketing/events coordinator at the thrift store. “Right now, we have a ton of collectible sports action figures for people who are into sports or even specific players.”
The Tagged and Trendy section offers designer clothing, including sweaters, that would make great gifts, Hendricks said.
For those participating in White Elephant exchanges, Hendricks said the resale shop has a pre-wrapped gift display. “Part of the fun is definitely in the surprise,” Hendricks said.
The jewelry counter offers costume and noncostume pieces, she said.
“The sterling silver section seems to be a favorite because of all the unique pieces that are displayed there, like vintage charm bracelets and detailed cameos,” she said.
At Evilena’s Red Dresser (Shop.evilenasreddresser.com), a thrift and consignment store in Frankfort, handmade jewelry designed in Nebraska with bits of corn is a unique find.
Pieces include bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings, and each comes with a card explaining the process.
Other popular options include scarves, ponchos, capes and handmade printed seasonal T-shirts created by shop's staff.
Online store Fair Anita (fairanita.com) also sells its lines of ethical gifts and accessories at the Chicago Fair Trade Market, a holiday pop up that maintains an online presence as well (chicagofairtrade.org).
Fair Anita focuses on creating ethical gifts by partnering with more than 8,000 artisans worldwide. Popular gifts this year include jewelry, carrying cases and even bamboo straws, said Taylor Hall, marketing coordinator.
Last-minute finds
At Isabel’s Journey in downtown Frankfort, the Nora Fleming collection is a popular gift to grab that takes dining to a new level, owner Liz Connolly says.
“It’s our most popular item in the store, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving,” she said.
Base pieces, which include everything from platters to bowls and pedestals, are adorned with miniature decorations, or “minis,” that can be swapped out for different occasions or holidays. A base piece and mini cost around $50, though there are different price points depending on the selection, Connolly says.
“There are over 100 little ceramic pieces that you can insert into the hole in the base piece,” she said.
Though mostly known as a pharmacy, Walgreens offers several options for last-minute gifts.
Two gifts sets at the store — the Smoothie Star Breakfast Club Collection and the No7 Star of the Show Gift Set — are popular this year.
The Breakfast Club Collection ($40, walgreens.com), which features notes of almond and vanilla scents, includes body buttercream, a scrub, body wash and pink scrunchie. The Star of the Show Gift Set ($68) includes an assortment of No7 products, such as day cream sunscreen, night cream, eye cream, serum, a serum boost sheet mask, mascara, primer and foaming cleanser.
Those with a sweet tooth can head to any of the Fannie May locations throughout Southland to grab gift-wrapped sets of chocolate and other sweets. Creating a custom 1-pound box of chocolates ($30, fanniemay.com) allows you to choose a gift your loved one will enjoy.
Need a quick treat for a niece or nephew or for your kids’ stockings? The shops carry chocolate foil characters ($4) including snowmen and Santa.
Don’t have time to grab something from the store? Many retailers offer these gift options online and allow you to send it to the recipient’s email or print it out for presentation to your loved one.
Locally, movie theaters including AMC (amctheatres.com), Marcus (marcustheatres.com) and Cinemark (cinemark.com) offer online gift card options. Most national retailers and restaurants also offer gift certificates online, as do regional businesses such as Aurelio’s Pizza.
Novel gift card options include Aavrani ($50-$500, aavrani.com), which offers a line of skincare products made sustainably with clean ingredients, and Kindred Bravely ($50 and up, kindredbravely.com), which offers clothing designed to make the motherhood journey easier.
For the recipient who has everything, the nonprofit group World Vision (worldvision.org) offers gifts that give back to women and girls in developing countries. A Bicycle for a Girl ($25) changes a girl’s life by buying her a bicycle, giving her safe transport to school. a New Mother and Baby Kit ($125) provides essentials such as a bassinet, cloth diapers, blankets, a container for clean water and soap, along with infant care training.
A $45 gift to Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (abchoney.org)
allows this nonprofit to provide a queen bee to a beekeeping partner. A $100 gift allows the organization to provide a new “nucleus” colony to a beekeeping partner. These small honey bee colonies start a new hive.
Subscriptions also make great last-minute gift ideas. For example, young kids learn the power of generosity through charitable giving with a subscription to Helpen (helpen.com), a platform that uses smart speakers. Each week, families receive a postcard listing prescreened, kid-appropriate charities in five categories: animals, environment, education, poverty and health.
After choosing a charity to support with a $1 donation, each child activates Alexa or Google Home to hear real-life examples of how their contribution is making the world better.
Another option for kids is Brick Loot (brickloot.com), a suburban Chicago-based business that offers a monthly subscription box for custom brick and LEGO products. The company also sells custom lighting kits for LEGO sets, exclusive Brick Loot LEGO sets and custom mini-figures for individuals and corporations, with many of its products available in major online retailers.
The Petite Princess Box helps kids unleash their enchanting dreams. This subscription box ($20 per month, petiteprincessbox.com) is geared toward kids 3 to 7 and includes four to five princess accessories, as well as mini-fairy tale story cards that encourage kids to be confident and empowering.