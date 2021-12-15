WATCH NOW: Gifts for pets, thrift shop novelties and last-minute finds

For dogs, the Outward Hound Green Treat Maze ($16), an intermediate-level puzzle, is perfect for those who have some experience with treat dispensers or mazes.

The maze, which holds treats and kibble, is challenging and rewarding when your pup finds success.

Jan Flanagan, owner of K9 Tailshakers in Frankfort, says a favorite stimulation toy she often sees the dogs at her training and boarding facility enjoy is the Topple ($21 for large and $16 for small, k9tailshakers.com).

Owners can fill the customizable puzzle with a dog’s favorite kibble. Once a dog gets its favorite treat out of the toy, the owner can change up the challenge by connecting Topple toys together. Topple is available at the facility’s on-site store.

For the pet who has everything, Flanagan recommends a K9 Tailshakers gift certificate ($25 increments) that can be used on day programs, training classes and at the store.

If your pup or cat is in need of a new identification tag, Quick-Tag machines can be found at many store locations or online. The tags ($8 and up, quicktag.com) come in a variety of sizes, shapes and themes, including professional sports teams such as the Chicago Bears.