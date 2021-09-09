WATCH NOW: Manual scoring, vintage pinsetters keep Frankfort Bowl & Billiards right at home

Steward, who has also been a patron of Frankfort Bowl, called the lanes a multigenerational gathering place for Old Town Frankfort. “It's a right of passage. The longer you’ve lived here, the more likely you are to have an experience at Frankfort Bowl.”

Stanevicius’ doesn’t even have the longest relationship with Frankfort Bowl in her own family. Her mother, Gloria Dean, remembers meeting friends there after her shifts at a nearby restaurant in the 1950s. And during a recent talk with her mother, Stanevicius learned that her uncle, Chuck Marx, used to work at the bowl as a pinsetter.

Smith and her husband bought Frankfort Bowl in 2009, partly to help pay for her daughter’s college. At the time, the bowling alley had been closed for 5 years but Smith’s husband knew the owners, and it seemed like a good opportunity. “We kinda jumped in not knowing anything about it, and it's been almost 12 years now.”

Smith now runs the alley with help from her son. She tends bar, maintains the lanes and works to keep the original pin-setting machine, an AMF 82-30 from 1952. “It's a lot of work, and I’ve learned to keep up a lot on the machines,” Smith said. “You fix it, keep it going. Everything is metal so you can repair things back to their original form.”