Watch now: Planning, resilience and engagement propel Lockport to Strongest Towns win

It started with a book club.
Having reviewed with the city council and his staff the Strong Towns philosophy — which is based on an international movement dedicated to making communities across the U.S. and Canada financially strong and resilient by focusing on practical incremental projects, adaptability and community involvement — Lockport Mayor Steven Streit decided to get a group of residents together to read "Strong Towns: A Bottom-up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity" by Strong Towns President Chuck Marohn.
In discussing the book and digging more deeply into the ideas behind it, Streit and several council members learned that the Strong Towns organization sponsored an annual Strongest Town contest and decided that Lockport had a chance to take the title.
With that, a full complement of city staff — with additional input from local leaders, business owners and residents — went to work assembling the various components of Lockport’s entry, all of which aimed to highlight the town’s commitment to the Strong Towns principles of hard-earned, sustainable strength and financial resilience.
And in an exceptional year such as 2020, with those qualities proving to be more important than ever before, the town soon found itself among the 16 finalists from 15 states and provinces chosen by the Strong Towns staff to compete in the head-to-head bracket-style competition.
Beginning with Round 1, teams answered questions on topics ranging from transportation and housing to civic engagement and pandemic challenges. The surviving eight contestants provided a photo tour of some of the things that make their places great in Round 2.
In Round 3 representatives from the final four cities participated in short podcast interviews with a Strong Towns program director. Lockport advanced along to the championship round, when Streit sat down for a webcast with his mayoral counterpart from fellow finalist Oxford, Miss., after which the decision was left to the vote of the Strong Towns members. And when the smoke cleared and the final tally was in — 54% to 46% — Lockport stood alone as the Strongest Town of 2021.
Lance Theis, Lockport's director of community and economic development, says voters seemed to love reading about the steps the city is taking to improve walkability, create diverse housing options and provide businesses with flexibility during the pandemic.
The group also seemed impressed with how Lockport is working to engage its resident in a way that is meaningful, illustrated largely by quotes from residents and business owners in the town’s second-round entry.
The Strong Towns team also provided positive commentary on the volunteer-driven Lockport Shield program — a group dedicated to helping those most vulnerable to COVID-19 by doing grocery runs, running simple errands and escorting high-risk individuals to medical appointments — and the multipronged effort the city is undertaking to make its downtown a more vibrant and dynamic place.
“Going forward, searching for and evaluating the value of the city’s investments is the most important thing we can do,” Theis says, outlining what the city learned from its participation in the Strongest Towns competition. “That is not always financial and I think that is critical to note. Value can be derived in a variety of ways, but keeping it tied to a strategic direction for the city is what makes the investment pay off. The competition highlighted trends that separately might not be obvious, but taken together continue to carry the city through 2021 and beyond in a way that is strategic and thoughtful in terms of how funds are invested, decisions are made and development occurs.”
Theis notes that since its contest win, the city has been spreading the word via radio, social media and newspapers. In addition, Strong Towns President Marohn plans to come to Lockport to meet with local leaders to discuss how the city can continue to get better, stronger and more resilient. And Streit believes the city’s leaders and residents will continue to carry the principles behind the win forward.
“The Strong Towns movement, at its core, has been about encouraging cities to grow sustainably and with care for older neighborhoods and business districts,” Streit says. “This is something we have committed to in Lockport and that transformation, though still in its early stages, is what impressed the judges. It was clear that this generation of Porters is doing the work.”