Child's play: Immersive exhibit lets visitors be kids again

Longing for the carefree days of childhood where all you had to worry about was what game you were going to play next?
Well, make plans to step into a new immersive exhibit in Chicago.
HideSeek, at 1620 N. Wells St., in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, features 15 immersive rooms beckoning visitors with various decor and experiences that take one back to childhood and the themes, objects, games and fun of that whimsical time of life. The exhibit/art gallery is scheduled to run until the end of October.
"We were excited to open this in Chicago," said Lee Davis, founder of HideSeek.
The exhibit/installation was previously in Toronto and Montreal. Chicago is the first U.S city to feature HideSeek.
"This is inspired by childhood nostalgia," said Davis, who grew up in the 1990s.
He said the exhibit is targeted to all generations, though, and is universal in that it appeals to the child in all of us.
"The nostalgic experiences allow them (visitors) to remember the youth of their past and you get to feel like a kid again," he said.
"People are always looking for fun things to do and new and authentic experiences," Davis said.
The various rooms are filled with bold colors, large objects and plenty of spots to take pictures.
Davis said, although the installations overall have a '90s to 2000s influence, all the room installations feature something that almost everyone "can connect and relate to."
Many of the rooms are similar to the other exhibits featured in the Canadian installation but Davis said there have been new additions for Chicago.
For instance, in the Recess room, which is fashioned like a playground, a mural on the wall depicts the Chicago skyline. "In every city we go to the installation will change slightly," Davis said.
Among rooms guests can enjoy are Slinky Spring, made up of more than 2,000 Slinkys; Fuzzy Fix, where one can chill out amidst decor that appears to jump right out of the '70s; Bubble Trouble, featuring large floating balls; Pool Paradise, featuring a pool filled with balls that one can jump into if they'd like; and Wandering Wheels, a room made to look like a school bus.
As guests walk through the exhibit, a musical soundtrack featuring songs by '90s and other contemporary artists are played.
During a recent tour of HideSeek, Davis said the creators appropriately chose a school bus theme to begin the tour. Visitors walk through the school bus first, where they can sit in the driver's seat or in any other seat, and then will be led into other rooms of different sizes.
Davis said every room was designed to have its own theme.
"Everyone has different childhood memories. It's interesting the emotions the rooms can evoke," he said.
"We wanted this to be very interactive and playful for people of all ages," Davis added.
From watching visitors enjoy the exhibit, Davis said "kids have an absolute blast here. It's great fun for families and parents can have fun with their kids. It's a family-friendly experience."
A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Center on Halsted's youth mission programs.