Child's play: Immersive exhibit lets visitors be kids again

Longing for the carefree days of childhood where all you had to worry about was what game you were going to play next?

Well, make plans to step into a new immersive exhibit in Chicago.

HideSeek, at 1620 N. Wells St., in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, features 15 immersive rooms beckoning visitors with various decor and experiences that take one back to childhood and the themes, objects, games and fun of that whimsical time of life. The exhibit/art gallery is scheduled to run until the end of October.

"We were excited to open this in Chicago," said Lee Davis, founder of HideSeek.

The exhibit/installation was previously in Toronto and Montreal. Chicago is the first U.S city to feature HideSeek.

"This is inspired by childhood nostalgia," said Davis, who grew up in the 1990s.

He said the exhibit is targeted to all generations, though, and is universal in that it appeals to the child in all of us.

"The nostalgic experiences allow them (visitors) to remember the youth of their past and you get to feel like a kid again," he said.

"People are always looking for fun things to do and new and authentic experiences," Davis said.