100+ Women Who Care show love to Navarro Farm

Navarro Farm in Frankfort is the latest beneficiary of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County.

Kathy DeSalvo and Joanne Tomczcuk, of 100+ Women Who Care, presented a $4,000 check to the farm that serves special needs individuals on Nov. 4.

“We are so grateful for the support of the 100+ Women Who Care of Will County organization providing us the donation toward building our greenhouse," Sherri Navarro, the farm's co-founder, said in a statement. "The greenhouse will provide much needed space for the winter months for our participants to begin growing our vegetables for spring. It will also provide space for us to continue doing programs and social events for our individuals with special needs. Our mission is 'a place to grow,' and we thank all of you for your help to keep Navarro Farm growing.”

The 5-acre Navarro family farm in Frankfort, established in 2020. offers special-needs children and young adults an agricultural experience to increase their social skills and independence. The participants and their families also can interact with farm animals with a goal to educate and inspire.