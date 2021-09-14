9/11 ceremony remembers 2 fallen N.Y. firefighters from 1999 training session

The FDNY guests wouldn't take "no" for an answer.

“They said ‘there are firefighters hurt, there are firefighters trapped and we’re going and there is nothing you are going to do to stop us,’ ” Schofield recalled. “And we invited them with us. We went out to Lockport, and we helped the Lockport Fire Department do some shoring up in the buildings that collapsed from a natural gas explosion.”

Eight people, including five firefighters, were injured in the April 29, 1999, blast.

Two weeks after 9/11, Schofield learned that two of his five colleagues did not survive.

“They stayed here in Orland with us for five days. They taught us everything they learned about building collapse,” Schofield said. “We were able to get a building in Homer Glen, and the New York City guys collapsed it. They taught us how to tunnel in. We tunneled through concrete. We tunneled through a foundation. We went inside. And we rescued.

“When 9/11 happened, we were truly concerned. The five firefighters who were in Orland were some of the best in New York City.”