9/11 ceremony remembers 2 fallen N.Y. firefighters from 1999 training session

When the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center occurred Sept. 11, 2001, members of the Orland Fire Protection District were watching it on television several states from New York.
But their hearts were with those who served and protected — the police and fire personnel who entered the burning towers to try to rescue victims. The buildings collapsed, with many first responders among the fatalities. That included Lt. Tim Higgins and Deputy Chief Ray Downey, whom colleagues nicknamed the “Master of Disaster," of the Fire Department-New York City.
Those two deaths shook the OFPD, because they were a part of a five-member team that spent five days in Orland Park in 1999, teaching the local firefighters about building collapses.
OFPD Chief Michael Schofield talked about those two at 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11 ceremony Sept. 11 at the Ara Pace Memorial on the Village Green. The hundreds in attendance heard Schofield’s story about how brave these two were even before they gave up their lives during 9/11.
“Those were five days of training we will never forget,” Schofield said. “On the fourth day of training, there was an explosion and fire in Lockport. Several firefighters were trapped. The guys from New York City jumped on our rigs in Orland and responded out to Lockport. It’s that passion and courage that we tell our young firefighters that they need to have.”
The FDNY guests wouldn't take "no" for an answer.
“They said ‘there are firefighters hurt, there are firefighters trapped and we’re going and there is nothing you are going to do to stop us,’ ” Schofield recalled. “And we invited them with us. We went out to Lockport, and we helped the Lockport Fire Department do some shoring up in the buildings that collapsed from a natural gas explosion.”
Eight people, including five firefighters, were injured in the April 29, 1999, blast.
Two weeks after 9/11, Schofield learned that two of his five colleagues did not survive.
“They stayed here in Orland with us for five days. They taught us everything they learned about building collapse,” Schofield said. “We were able to get a building in Homer Glen, and the New York City guys collapsed it. They taught us how to tunnel in. We tunneled through concrete. We tunneled through a foundation. We went inside. And we rescued.
“When 9/11 happened, we were truly concerned. The five firefighters who were in Orland were some of the best in New York City.”
The remembrance also included speeches from Mayor Keith Pekau, Police Chief Joseph Mitchell, retired Navy Cmdr. Joel Van Essen and Living World Lutheran Church Pastor Steve Lee. Rev. Don Borning of All Saints Lutheran Church gave the invocation, and Dave Nagel led the bell-ringing ceremony.
The color guard consisted of members of the Orland Park Police, the Orland Fire Protection District, the American Legion Orland Memorial Post 111 and Orland-Palos Reber-Tesmond VFW Post 2604. The Stockyard Kilty Band performed, and “Taps” were played by Allen DeNormandie.
The theme of Pekau’s speech was “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”
He saluted Orland Park residents who have performed heroic acts including Brookfield firefighter Pat McBrien, who received an Award of Valor from the Firefighter Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony committee in 2008.
He mentioned Orland resident Mary Kasper, who saved the life of a woman at Andrew High School’s graduation ceremony this year.
He also praised Orland Park Police Officer Kerry Kelly-Vallen, who was awarded a life-saving medal in January.
And the mayor also brought back some history in bravery by mentioning that former Police Chief Tim McCarthy, former police chief and former Secret Service member, was wounded in a 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981.