Athletic facilities for those with disabilities are back on the table in Orland Park

At the Sept. 20 committee of the whole meeting, he outlined plans for the village’s park district to pursue. At the top of the list was an all-abilities field.

“We know the fundraising came up short despite the effort of Zach and others, and they are to be commended for that effort,” Pekau said. “What is important is that the idea for that did not fall short, so I want to thank Zach for bringing that to us.

“In our discussions we have prioritized putting an all-abilities field in the Humphrey Complex or in the open space by West Avenue or at Schussler Park or at Centennial Park.”

He also wants to add an all-abilities playground near the field.

“It will be a great addition to our special recreation program, which is by far the largest and the best in the region,” he said.

The village will receive an estimated $5 million in local fiscal recovery funds as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. While Pekau and the board said the village deserves more money based on criteria, they announced Oct. 4 that much of the money will be used on parks, so it appears the wheels are turning for the all-abilities park.