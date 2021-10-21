Athletic facilities for those with disabilities are back on the table in Orland Park

Challengers Field in Tinley Park is the only Southland area field that caters primarily to special-needs athletes, but it may be getting some company.
The field, at 16500 76th Ave. opened in 2014, and it has a rubber surface for baseball and softball players who use crutches, canes or wheelchairs or have an unsteady gait.
Everything is level. There are no raised bases or pitching mound.
Under the umbrellas of the Tinley Park Bobcats and Bettenhausen Park, the field has hosted athletes with autism, cerebral palsy, Angelman Syndrome, Down Syndrome, neurofibromatosis and other disabilities.
The Orland Park Board of Trustees and a collaboration of the Consolidated High School District 230 and Orland School District 135 are each discussing building similar all-access parks.
Orland Park's interest started in 2017 when resident and Marist High School student Zachary Stack proposed the park to the board and received support. The board agreed to donate a large chunk of property at the John Humphrey Complex for the field, which was expected to cost $500,000 to build. It was slated to be called Orland Park Baseball 4 All.
Stack had hoped to see the project come to its completion when he graduated in 2020. But it stalled when COVID-19 hit in 2020. Mayor Keith Pekau wants to bring it back to the front burner.
At the Sept. 20 committee of the whole meeting, he outlined plans for the village’s park district to pursue. At the top of the list was an all-abilities field.
“We know the fundraising came up short despite the effort of Zach and others, and they are to be commended for that effort,” Pekau said. “What is important is that the idea for that did not fall short, so I want to thank Zach for bringing that to us.
“In our discussions we have prioritized putting an all-abilities field in the Humphrey Complex or in the open space by West Avenue or at Schussler Park or at Centennial Park.”
He also wants to add an all-abilities playground near the field.
“It will be a great addition to our special recreation program, which is by far the largest and the best in the region,” he said.
The village will receive an estimated $5 million in local fiscal recovery funds as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. While Pekau and the board said the village deserves more money based on criteria, they announced Oct. 4 that much of the money will be used on parks, so it appears the wheels are turning for the all-abilities park.
Ten days after Pekau talked about reviving the park idea, District 230 members discussed it in their September meeting at Stagg High School. in Palos Hills.
The D230-D135 combo has some early ideas about the project and even mentioned Challengers Park as a model.
“It would be an exciting opportunity for special needs students in the community and in the school districts,” D230 Business Service Superintendent John Lavelle said. “At this point, we are just talking about it and not taking any action. We’re just putting it on the radar.”
They are eyeing a property behind Meadow Ridge School, 10959 W. 159th St.
Susan Dalton, a board member who oversees the Building and Finance Committee, had discussions with her committee about it and remained non-committal.
“We had a lot more questions than answers,” Dalton said. “Everybody seems to add to the list of questions about costs, so those were all taken down. We have to decide if this is something that’s feasible or if it will work for all parties involved.
“We will wait and see. Once we get answers, we will share that and see where we are at that point.”