Forest preserve district puts 'citizen science' to use in developing plans, monitoring species

Like other districts across Illinois, the Forest Preserve District of Will County participates in a variety of "citizen science" programs.
"Citizen Science" is a suite of natural data collection activities open to anyone interested in the monitoring of their native species.
“Citizen science is an element that is frequently integrated into forest preserve programs, particularly bird programs,” says Chris Gutmann, facility supervisor at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. “These are powerful engagement tools.”
The Forest Preserves of Will County trains volunteers who want to help monitor a rich variety of plants and animals. “The forest preserve district volunteers monitor frogs, bluebirds and other birds and turtles,” says Renee Gauchat, volunteer supervisor for the district.
Outlining observation techniques and best data-recording practices make the citizen scientists’ data more reliable for use by forest preserve resource managers including Juli Mason. Mason and Gauchat agree that the volunteers' monitoring helps mark the resources across the district's many preserves.
The data derived helps direct the district’s resource management operations. “We use it (the data) for our own local purposes, tracking specific species, tracking trends through time, as it relates to ecological management,” says Mason. Ecological management ranges from prescribed burns to treatment for invasive species (non-native plants that have gotten established). The citizen science data helps Mason tie management efforts with the behavior patterns of the species being monitored.
For example, Tina Riley, facility supervisor at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, says the district has offered programs that teach how to safely net and tag Monarch butterflies along with how to submit the data gathered by tagging.
The district has volunteers who have been observing certain species for more than 20 years. "That sort of data is great for us," Mason said. "It’s very meaningful to get consistent data for 20 years from long-term folks.”
Though a variety of activities use citizen science, bird watching and recording through smartphone applications may be the most developed. “eBird is so ingrained into the hobby that it’s arguably irresponsible not to introduce it to novice birders.” says Gutmann. “And for experienced birders, the reason many of them are onsite at a given preserve is because of an eBird report or alert they’ve read.
eBird is an application run by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which maintains the platform along with complementary bird watching assets including a bird library, Macaulay, and dedicated bird identification aid, Merlin ID. According to the eBird website, more than 169 million bird sightings were entered into eBird in 2020 and more than 90 peer-reviewed research papers were published using its data. This kind of scale is what makes citizen science so valuable as a research tool, according to Mason. “The scale of the data, especially in aggregate, is incredibly meaningful.”
Bob Bryerton, program coordinator for Plum Creek Nature Center near Beecher, uses citizen science principles on the bird walks he leads. “I encourage the use of eBird. I’ve had a lot of people tell me they enjoy it,” Bryerton says. Participants on the walks use eBird to record the birds they see. Using the app’s large archive of information, users can identify their birds, record where and when they see them and upload their findings the global repository of data. This global body of data can then be accessed by anyone from research scientists in a lab to nature-lovers.
Bryerton says several of the people he has trained on the app are “going gangbusters.”
One of them, Gregory Hejner of St. John, Ind., frequently participates in Bryerton’s bird walks. Through Bryerton, Hejner started using eBird to record his sightings. “It forces you to improve your skill,” says Hejner of citizen science monitoring. “And you are satisfied to know you are doing your part.”
Citizen science programs also create opportunities to get involved with ecological management. “You’re taking advantage of a large population of people going out and collecting data,” says Bryerton, “Every little bit helps.”
Because of the pandemic, the district is not accepting new volunteers at this time. If you’d like to inquire about getting involved with one of the programs, fill out the volunteer application on the district’s website at www.reconnectwithnature.org/get-involved/volunteer.