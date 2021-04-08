Forest preserve district puts 'citizen science' to use in developing plans, monitoring species

For example, Tina Riley, facility supervisor at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, says the district has offered programs that teach how to safely net and tag Monarch butterflies along with how to submit the data gathered by tagging.

The district has volunteers who have been observing certain species for more than 20 years. "That sort of data is great for us," Mason said. "It’s very meaningful to get consistent data for 20 years from long-term folks.”

Though a variety of activities use citizen science, bird watching and recording through smartphone applications may be the most developed. “eBird is so ingrained into the hobby that it’s arguably irresponsible not to introduce it to novice birders.” says Gutmann. “And for experienced birders, the reason many of them are onsite at a given preserve is because of an eBird report or alert they’ve read.