From reducing plastics to planting trees, Homer Glen puts environment first

With a green vision in mind, the Village of Homer Glen has taken its role as stewards of the earth’s natural resources seriously.
Through environmental awareness initiatives including a push for reduced plastic use and the implementation of lighting ordinances, village residents are working to make sure future Homer Glen residents enjoy the same community that current residents have come to know.
With community support, Homer Glen and its environment committee have worked to preserve the town's natural resources through a conservation design ordinance, the protection of trees, encouraging native landscaping and other sustainability measures, said
Melissa King, senior planner and project manager for the Village of Homer Glen.
Preserving the character of a rural environment while integrating managed growth can be challenging, but in Homer Glen, it’s become a way of life. Activities held throughout the year encourage residents to not only do their part in creating a more sustainable community, but also to come up with creative solutions that can inspire others.
Each July, the village works to raise awareness of the growing plastic waste problem experienced throughout the world.
“We asked residents to share their own ideas for how to reduce plastic use in their lives,” King said.
Submitted ideas are judged, with winners given a basket of plastic-free products.
Named a Tree City USA community, the village also holds a tree competition each spring that encourages residents and businesses to find the largest tree of any species.
“Once the nomination window closes, our environment committee members visit the nomination sites and verify the dimensions of the trees,” King said. “A tree is a winner if it is the largest that has been found, to date, per species.”
Promoting an event like this aligns with the village’s tree preservation ordinance that prevents the clear cutting of properties proposed for development and creates financial incentives to save large, mature trees, she said.
“The village believes that promoting an event like this gets the residents out into the community on a hunt for large trees, helping to cultivate a love for the beauty of trees and the value of the ecosystems where the trees are found,” King said. The goal, she said, is to encourage residents to want to protect these trees
The village is also the first to be designated as a Dark Sky Community in Illinois and east of the Mississippi River.
King says the village received this designation from the International Dark Sky association because of its dedication to the preservation of the night sky through lighting codes, dark sky education and citizen support.
“The village has been promoting starry night viewing since 2008 and educating the public about dark sky awareness with stargazing events,” she said.
Other initiatives include tree plantings for Arbor Day and National Public Lands Day, annual cleanup days and partnering with Will County Green to host a household hazardous waste event.