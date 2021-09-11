From reducing plastics to planting trees, Homer Glen puts environment first

Submitted ideas are judged, with winners given a basket of plastic-free products.

Named a Tree City USA community, the village also holds a tree competition each spring that encourages residents and businesses to find the largest tree of any species.

“Once the nomination window closes, our environment committee members visit the nomination sites and verify the dimensions of the trees,” King said. “A tree is a winner if it is the largest that has been found, to date, per species.”

Promoting an event like this aligns with the village’s tree preservation ordinance that prevents the clear cutting of properties proposed for development and creates financial incentives to save large, mature trees, she said.

“The village believes that promoting an event like this gets the residents out into the community on a hunt for large trees, helping to cultivate a love for the beauty of trees and the value of the ecosystems where the trees are found,” King said. The goal, she said, is to encourage residents to want to protect these trees

The village is also the first to be designated as a Dark Sky Community in Illinois and east of the Mississippi River.