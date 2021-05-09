Hand-crafted chests carry toys to pediatric patients, rewards for craftsman and foundation

“I use a frame-and-panel design, with a pine frame and better-grade plywood for the panels,” Nagle explained. The chests, 18 inches deep and 24 inches wide, sit about 24 inches off the ground.

Nagle, 59, recently moved from Orland Park to St. John, Ind., and a Facebook appeal from his sister lined up with Nagle’s need to empty his workshop for the move. As Kisel explained:

“Most recently we posted a ‘looking for builders’ plea on Facebook and my brother Tom fired up his saw and built a treasure chest and called me after he completed the job. He never called to boast he was working on it. He called to say the Treasure Chest was completed.”

Nagle doesn’t keep count of how many chests he has built for the foundation, which serves more than 14,600 children and teens monthly in 62 Children’s Cancer Treatment Centers across the country. (He estimated that the cost of materials for one chest, unpainted, is $100.)

“I haven’t, and I’m not looking for praise,” he added.