Hand-crafted chests carry toys to pediatric patients, rewards for craftsman and foundation

When Colleen Kisel’s 7-year-old son, Martin, was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in 1993, his treatment at Christ Hospital required hospitalization for three days every other week for six months. To distract Martin from the pain and anxiety of those treatments, her brother would bring some fun to the hospital.
“My brother Tom used to bring these Velcro mitts and balls and play catch with my son, who was on an IV, out by the fountain at Christ Hospital,” Kisel said.
Many things have changed since 1993: Children receiving treatment for Martin’s form of the disease are day patients; Hope Children’s Hospital was built next to Christ to specialize in pediatric care; and Martin Kisel is a healthy 35-year-old living in Denver.
But one thing hasn’t changed. When Colleen Kisel, founder of the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in Orland Park, needs assistance, brother Tom Nagle answers the call.
Kisel, of Oak Forest, started the foundation 25 years ago to provide entertaining distractions in the form of toys young patients could select after a medical procedure. The first “treasure chests” were large plastic containers, she said, but a toy donor thought the presentation needed to be a little “higher class.” So Nagle stepped in, creating wooden boxes on legs to replace the plastic tubs.
“I use a frame-and-panel design, with a pine frame and better-grade plywood for the panels,” Nagle explained. The chests, 18 inches deep and 24 inches wide, sit about 24 inches off the ground.
Nagle, 59, recently moved from Orland Park to St. John, Ind., and a Facebook appeal from his sister lined up with Nagle’s need to empty his workshop for the move. As Kisel explained:
“Most recently we posted a ‘looking for builders’ plea on Facebook and my brother Tom fired up his saw and built a treasure chest and called me after he completed the job. He never called to boast he was working on it. He called to say the Treasure Chest was completed.”
Nagle doesn’t keep count of how many chests he has built for the foundation, which serves more than 14,600 children and teens monthly in 62 Children’s Cancer Treatment Centers across the country. (He estimated that the cost of materials for one chest, unpainted, is $100.)
“I haven’t, and I’m not looking for praise,” he added.
He also is quick to credit two friends for their help in crafting the chests. Though his last treasure chest features a flat lid, Nagle’s goal was to create pieces that recalled the treasure chests of old pirate films. He enlisted Randell Gann of Lansing, a licensed surveyor and co-worker at Robinson Engineering in Frankfort, who drew up the specs for a curved lid.
“I’m nowhere near smart enough to figure out the angles on the curves,” Nagle said in an email. “It’s easy stuff for surveyors.”
Longtime friend John Grabowski of New Lenox also helps with construction, Nagle said.
Kisel said volunteer help is key to keeping the treasure chest pipeline going, as older chests need replacement. Eagle Scouts, carpenters and others have crafted the chests and artists donate their skills to add eye appeal.
Volunteers are also needed to fill those chests, with small toys that can be chosen after medical tests, larger gifts for more extensive procedures and gift cards for teenage patients. The foundation operates out of a warehouse at 15430 70th Court, Orland Park, but Kisel said because of pandemic restrictions, monetary donations are preferable.
For more information and to donate, visit treasurechest.org.