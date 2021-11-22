Holiday season marches in with parades, Santa and more

Towns in the Southland Your Times area are ready to usher in the holidays with parades, family fun and, of course, Santa. Here's what's on tap:

Orland Park will run its first parade this year, and Tinley Park will double its pleasure with two.

The Orland Park debut takes place at 4 p.m. Nov. 28. It will start at 151st Street and Ravinia Avenue and go along Ravinia until it stops at Village Hall for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Thirty units are expected for the 45-minute parade, including a group of 14 horses, according to Recreation and Parks Director Ray Piattoni. There also will be bands, dance groups, decorated trucks and special recreation athletes.

“We wanted expansion of the holiday events, and parades are fun and it gives us as a community the opportunity to celebrate,” Piattoni said.

“We want to have an even bigger holiday celebration,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau added. “It’s something that the residents enjoy, and I think it attracts people from outside the village, which is obviously important to us. They get to see all that Orland Park has to offer.”