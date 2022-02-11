Lockport East serves work experience, beverages at new coffee shop

Staff at the East Campus of Lockport Township High School District 205 who need a caffeine kick don’t need to go far for their java.

A new coffee shop that serves as a vocational training site has opened at the campus, giving students real-life employment experience.

Director of Special Education Angela Huntington says the goal is to prepare students for community-based employment and give teachers and paraprofessionals an opportunity to teach those skills.

“Not only are students learning how to make several different coffees and teas, they also are learning other valuable skills, such as working with a boss, working with the public and working with co-workers,” Huntington said.

Students who work at L-Town Grounds are in Eleventh and Twelfth grades and are enrolled in a work experience course at the school.

“Students complete a work experience preference form and then interview for the position with our prevocational work coordinator, Mrs. (Kristin) Tapper,” Huntington said.

In addition to hot teas and drip coffee, students at L-Town Grounds serve hot chocolate, iced lattes, cold brew, Americano, lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and espressos. The cafe also has a variety of syrups including a sugar-free option. So far, the biggest seller is iced lattes, she said.

Most students are placed in the store for one classroom period, while some can work for two.

“Each of the students is in different stages of work competency,” Huntington said.

Staff members are in the coffee shop to teach and support the students.

“The coffee shop is a fast-paced environment, but the training class embeds the soft skills in everyday work,” Huntington said. “Students are provided support while problem-solving in the work setting.”

Currently, services are available to all staff members and seniors from the start of the school day until 1:30 p.m. Staff members and students place their orders via the school website and can schedule a pickup time.

“We are cashless, but accept cash apps, Google Pay and debit and credit cards,” Huntington said. “Parents can purchase a gift card if they don’t want their students using a card.”

Students should select a pick-up time that is convenient, such as during study hall or on the way to lunch, because drinks are not permitted in the classrooms. Staff can also order at the window, though Huntington says most order online.

The goal is to open purchases to juniors this month and to sophomores when students return from Spring break, she said.

“Our goal is to be self-sustaining,” she said. “We plan to use the funds to purchase additional equipment and supplies.”

While students who work in the coffee shop receive work experience credits, that could change, Huntington says.

“We hope to start hiring students and paying a competitive wage and not just offering elective work experience credits,” she said.

Since the soft opening for staff in late November, Huntington says the students have experienced “amazing growth and confidence.”

“It’s important to remember we have a wide range of students and we work together to meet them where they are and set individual growth goals for each student,” she said.

Community response has been positive as well.

“I really want to express my gratitude to our superintendent, Dr. (Robert) McBride (school superintendent), our board of education and our vocational teachers and job coaches, who have worked so hard to have this opportunity for our students,” Huntington said.

