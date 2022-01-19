 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orland Neighborhood Watch looks to enlist residents, businesses with security cameras in crime fight
Orland Neighborhood Watch looks to enlist residents, businesses with security cameras in crime fight

Orland Neighborhood Watch seeks voluntary access to home, business security cameras

Orland Park Police Chief Joseph Mitchell is asking residents and businesses volunteer access to their security caemras for the Neighborhood Watch Program.

 Jeff Vorva, File, The Times

As part of its new Neighborhood Watch Program, the Orland Park Police Department is asking residents to register outdoor monitoring cameras to assist in crime prevention and identification of suspects. 

“This program is great because we are utilizing resources that already exist in the community,” Orland Park Police Chief Joe Mitchell said in a statement. “So many residents and business owners have approached us to ask h ow they can help. This is a great way to partner with the Orland Park Police Department by utilizing cameras to deter and combat local crime.”

Should a crime occur near a home or business that has registered its camera, a local law enforcement officer will ask to view footage from the time and date of the incident.

After a crime, the new program will allow registered participants to share camera footage with police electronically by request. Now, police have to go door-to-door to seek camera access, a time consuming procedure. 

Registration is voluntary and can be withdrawn at any time. The police department will not have direct access to cameras, and participants are not obligated to provide video.

“The Orland Park community has always been helpful in assisting with crime prevention by reporting suspicious activity, making sure their property is secure and by continuously partnering with the police department in an effort to maintain a safe environment,” said Mitchell. “This is just another way to help.”

For more information or to register cameras, visit orlandpark.org/watch.

