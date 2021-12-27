Orland Park Boy Scout troop's service project warms residents at Manteno Veterans Home

You don't have to be the "Peanuts" character Linus to appreciate the security of a warm, soft blanket.
The residents of the Manteno Veterans Home got a nice holiday reminder of that thanks to Boy Scout Troop 318 of Orland Park. The scouts put together 40 blankets for the veterans, and each had the emblem of most of the branches of the military in which they served.
The inspiration for the project was Senior Patrol Leader Greg Kotsiviras. The troop was looking for a project they could do to earn time toward their next ranks as they worked their way to Eagle Scout. Kotsiviras said he made a blanket for his grandfather and suggested it for other veterans.
Claudetter McDonnell, who works with the troop, said the concept was presented to the troop for funding, and it was agreed to pay for enough material for 40 blankets. Each blanket is 6 feet long and 5 feet wide and made of two layers of fleece.
The insignia of the Army, Marines and Air Force were already printed on the material. They couldn't find material with the Navy insignia, so they got some with camouflage coloring instead, McDonnell said.
At the Dec. 2 troop meeting, held at Zion Lutheran Church in Tinley Park, about three dozen scouts made like Santa's elves to put together all the blankets. The layers had to be stitched together with 40 or 50 knots, but who better to handle a knotty challenge like that than a group of scouts.
The blankets were wrapped festively and delivered to the veterans' home Dec. 13. The scouts were not allowed to hand the blankets to the veterans because of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, they were turned over to the home's Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Shear.
"They loved them," Shear said of the veterans' reaction to the gifts. "They're beautiful, and they were so special to the veterans because of the military insignia."
The home has about 170 residents ranging in age from 60 to 103. Shear said some of the blankets were held to use as prizes for bingo night.
"We will pass out as many as we can," she said. "The veterans are very special out here. We get donations from a lot of people and organizations, like the VFWs and the American Legions. We had one person make 180 blankets, and we get Christmas cards for the veterans.
"They loved receiving the military insignia and knowing that people care about them," Shear said.
Shear emailed the scout troop saying, "We cannot thank you enough for considering our vets at this time. It's individuals like the Orland Park Boy Scout Troop 318 that help keep our heroes' spirits filled."