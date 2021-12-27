Orland Park Boy Scout troop's service project warms residents at Manteno Veterans Home

You don't have to be the "Peanuts" character Linus to appreciate the security of a warm, soft blanket.

The residents of the Manteno Veterans Home got a nice holiday reminder of that thanks to Boy Scout Troop 318 of Orland Park. The scouts put together 40 blankets for the veterans, and each had the emblem of most of the branches of the military in which they served.

The inspiration for the project was Senior Patrol Leader Greg Kotsiviras. The troop was looking for a project they could do to earn time toward their next ranks as they worked their way to Eagle Scout. Kotsiviras said he made a blanket for his grandfather and suggested it for other veterans.

Claudetter McDonnell, who works with the troop, said the concept was presented to the troop for funding, and it was agreed to pay for enough material for 40 blankets. Each blanket is 6 feet long and 5 feet wide and made of two layers of fleece.

The insignia of the Army, Marines and Air Force were already printed on the material. They couldn't find material with the Navy insignia, so they got some with camouflage coloring instead, McDonnell said.