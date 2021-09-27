Orland Park Police win praise for improved numbers but broader issues draw ire

A concerning figure to come out of Mitchell’s report is the number of guns seized. There were 39 gun-related arrests in the village, or one every fives days in the period.

“These are high-caliber weapons,” he said.

Mitchell said 80% of those arrested were previously arrested and out on the streets and that figure had Pekau angry. He called out Foxx, saying her office is too lenient on criminals so too many of them are on the street.

“Our police officers are proactively taking guns off the street,” Pekau said. “Out of 39 arrests for gun charges, only one was a licensed gun owner, who was arrested for a DUI. With all of these serious gun violations, 80% were prior criminals.

“Despite the lack of support from the state’s attorney’s office, the village of Orland Park continues to do a fantastic job. We need Kim Foxx to enforce the laws on the books. Offenders are let out again and again and again.”

Pekau also held Foxx to account for the number of children’s deaths in Chicago. He doesn’t want that coming to the suburbs.