Orland Park ushers in holiday festivities with first parade

So Santa Claus dropped by Orland Park and had this idea.

“This is my favorite place to visit every year.” he enthusiastically told a large crowd at the Orland Park Holiday Festival. “There is a movie called ‘Christmas in Connecticut.’ We need to make a movie called ‘Christmas in Orland Park.’ Maybe Martin Scorsese can direct it.’’

A good idea.

Until that happens, though, people will have to continue to enjoy the live version, held Nov. 28 this year.

The festival kicked off the holiday season in the village, which included its first parade.

More than 30-plus units stepped off and marched down Ravinia Avenue and an estimated 2,500 people participated in or watched the parade.

Special events manager Doreen Biela has had a hand in planning some of the biggest events in the village, including Taste of Orland, but this was the first parade she has overseen.

“I’m familiar with parades. I have marched in a lot of them on the Fourth of July when I was growing up because my mom was in the Civil Air Patrol,” she said.