Orland Park ushers in holiday festivities with first parade

So Santa Claus dropped by Orland Park and had this idea.
“This is my favorite place to visit every year.” he enthusiastically told a large crowd at the Orland Park Holiday Festival. “There is a movie called ‘Christmas in Connecticut.’ We need to make a movie called ‘Christmas in Orland Park.’ Maybe Martin Scorsese can direct it.’’
A good idea.
Until that happens, though, people will have to continue to enjoy the live version, held Nov. 28 this year.
The festival kicked off the holiday season in the village, which included its first parade.
More than 30-plus units stepped off and marched down Ravinia Avenue and an estimated 2,500 people participated in or watched the parade.
Special events manager Doreen Biela has had a hand in planning some of the biggest events in the village, including Taste of Orland, but this was the first parade she has overseen.
“I’m familiar with parades. I have marched in a lot of them on the Fourth of July when I was growing up because my mom was in the Civil Air Patrol,” she said.
She said this parade, held on a chilly but dry late afternoon, was a success.
“You see people’s faces, and they are having so much fun,” she said. “The memories they made today are priceless. That makes what we do so much more enjoyable.”
The Hayes family of Orland Park had a blast.
Mark and Jennifer Hayes usually bring their children, Caden and Cameron, to the festival to greet Santa, and this year had fun watching the new parade.
“It was amazing. It was fantastic,” Jennifer Hayes said. “I loved it. It was community based. There were the Cub Scouts, the Girl Scouts and different businesses.
“It was great. I’m so happy they started doing it, and I hope they continue it.”
Local celebrities who marched included Mayor Keith Pekau and trustees William Healy, Cynthia Nelson Katsenes, Michael Milani, Sean Kampas, Brian Riordan and Joni Radaszewski. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller also were on hand.
Leo, the Orland Park Police Department’s comfort dog, and Santa Claus were hits with the kids in attendance.
Men from Rancho La Tinaja road horses, singing portable washrooms known as the Jingle Johns mixed in with big trucks, dancers, singers and community groups in the parade.
Biela estimated that 200 to 300 children marched.
“It’s been enhanced, and we’ve seen an increase in the crowd because of the parade, which we’re grateful for,” she said. “We try to have a new feature or two each year for this event. We like our traditions, but we also like to keep things fresh.”
Biela said that last year, a pop-up parade consisted of two police squad cars and a fire truck. This year, a lot of time and effort went into it.
“It never ceases to amaze me how great Orland Park is and how great the people of Orland Park are to come here and enjoy these events,” Pekau said before the tree-lighting ceremony.
After the parade, there was a long line in the Orland Park Civic Center for a chance to meet Santa.
The Village Center was also buzzing with activity including food and drinks, shopping options and entertainment provided by the Mali Hyrni Polish Dance Group, the Carl Sandburg High School Chamber Singers, Orland Park Junior and Senior Dance Company and the Nueva Generacion Mexican Dance Group.