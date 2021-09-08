Police, community pedal 15 miles to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois

When Ashley Fridych was attending Andrew High School, she and her family made a mistake.

The Orland Park resident was signed up for what the family thought was a Special Olympics basketball class, where she would learn the game.

Instead, she was registered to play for the T-Bolts Special Olympics team. The T-Bolts are part of Andrew's traditional and unified basketball teams that play through the winter athletic season and participate in postseason tournaments, including the Illinois High School Association unified tournament. Other Special Olympic sports offered at the school include soccer and bowling.

It turned out the little mistake led to one of the most heartwarming moments of Fridych’s life.

“There would be boys who would clear the way and hand her the ball,” said her mother, Anne Fridych. “One day, she made a basket and the place went nuts – both sides were cheering.”

Moments like that, and many others over the years, are why the family of five and a cousin woke up early Aug. 29 to participate in a 15-mile bike ride run by the Orland Park Police Department. The ride begins and ends at Fattie’s Pub and goes through several Orland neighborhoods as through the Tinley Creek Forest Preserve trails.