Sandburg basketball player nails a strike at Wrigley and with special needs kids

Sandburg senior James White was told he was going to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with ultimate fighting star Connor McGregor during the seventh-inning stretch of a Cubs game.

“I was like ‘what would Conor McGregor be doing at a Cubs game?’ ” White said.

McGregor was in Chicago Sept. 21 on behalf of Buddy’s HELPERS, a nonprofit that promotes community involvement among high school athletes, and the PepsiCo Foundation and surprising kids who do good deeds. Earlier in the day, he had stopped at Juarez High School to honor four students there.

White, who has put in close to 500 of service hours in 3 1/2 years at the Orland Park school, was one of those recognized at a trip to Wrigley Field.

But instead of singing, White was one of two students to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against Minnesota.

“I feel like I lucked out doing the first pitch,” White said. “I think it was really cool to be on the field. The seventh-inning stretch would have been cool, too, but this was great to be out on the field.”