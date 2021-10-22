Sandburg basketball player nails a strike at Wrigley and with special needs kids

Sandburg senior James White was told he was going to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with ultimate fighting star Connor McGregor during the seventh-inning stretch of a Cubs game.
“I was like ‘what would Conor McGregor be doing at a Cubs game?’ ” White said.
McGregor was in Chicago Sept. 21 on behalf of Buddy’s HELPERS, a nonprofit that promotes community involvement among high school athletes, and the PepsiCo Foundation and surprising kids who do good deeds. Earlier in the day, he had stopped at Juarez High School to honor four students there.
White, who has put in close to 500 of service hours in 3 1/2 years at the Orland Park school, was one of those recognized at a trip to Wrigley Field.
But instead of singing, White was one of two students to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against Minnesota.
“I feel like I lucked out doing the first pitch,” White said. “I think it was really cool to be on the field. The seventh-inning stretch would have been cool, too, but this was great to be out on the field.”
McGregor also made a toss, sailing the ball far to the right of home. But he has been defending it on social media, saying that it had the “all-time most power. Put me in the Wrigley Hall of Fame for that rocket launch.”
White said the pitch almost didn’t happen for McGregor, a native of Ireland.
“He said he wasn’t going to pitch because of his injured ankle, but when he got there, he looked around and said, ‘I’ll give it a try.’ ” White said. “I don’t know if he had ever thrown a baseball before.”
White has thrown a baseball before, but not since he was in third grade.
So, the night before the pitch at Wrigley, he enlisted his friend Dom Palumbo of the Sandburg baseball team for some practice.
White was proud of his pitch when it hit Cub Patrick Wisdom’s mitt.
“I threw a strike, luckily,” White said “Mine was a little better than Conor’s. I was a little nervous but once I got out there, I felt pretty relaxed and threw it. It went right over the plate. So, it was good.”
White said McGregor was a “super nice guy.”
“He looked like he had a really good time,” White said. “He said it was the first baseball game he had ever been to and talked about the grass being so green.”
When it comes to helping others, White, who plays basketball for the Eagles, goes above and beyond.
Sandburg students are required to perform 25 service hours but White's efforts have gained the recognition of the Cook Country Sheriff’s Department.
“James has the second highest amount of service of he senior class,” said Nancy Kermer, service learning coordinator at Sandburg. “He put in 288 hours in the summer, and that’s outstanding for a young man.”
White said he spends time with special needs students, including two weeks this summer at Camp SOAR, an overnight camp for such children.
He participated for a week in 2019 and but volunteered for two week at Lake Geneva, Wis., facility this year after the camp was canceled in 2020.
“You are one-on-one with a special needs kid, and you are basically helping him get through the day and having a great time,” he said. “It’s an awesome camp. I loved it.”