WATCH NOW: Lincoln-Way West, Andrew strike different chords in state dance championships

Lincoln-Way West put on a fun and upbeat show.

Andrew's performance was more reflective and emotional.

The schools’ competitive dance teams took opposite directions with their two-minute presentations. But both had a common goal when they performed Jan. 28-29 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington — success.

The two schools made it to the second day of competition in the Illinois High School Association state meet. West finished fourth in Class 2A while Andrew took 11th in Class 3A.

West let the joy flow.

“We don’t have a theme this year,” Warriors coach Victoria DiNaso said. “We just wanted to have fun with energy.”

Andrew performed an elegant dance to Evanescence song “My Immortal,” and coach Julie Mattix choked up just talking about what that song meant to the team.

“It’s about when you have someone you love and they leave you physically but they don’t leave your heart and they won’t let you go,” she said. “There was a lot of emotion and a lot of the girls connected with it on a personal level, so our emotion was really our strength because we really felt it.”

There are three trophies given out in each class and West, in New Lenox, missed nabbing a third-place trophy by scoring an 88.22, a fraction behind Joliet Catholic Academy’s 88.58. Lake Zurich won the 2A bracket with a 93.28.

It's the second straight year the Warriors placed fourth. Last year during a virtual meet because of COVID-19 concerns, they lost on a trophy by an even skinnier margin, scoring a 90, while third-place Mundelein earned a 90.14.

The near-miss this year did not disappoint DiNaso.

“It’s been a great year and we’re really happy with the performances,” she said. “We didn’t have any (point) deductions. I’m just thrilled and so proud of them. They worked so hard.”

Members of the team are Amanda Barta, Keira Loranger, Gianna D'Angelo, Caslyn Battin, Lauren Montgomery, Elise Dust, Amanda Garbaciak, Mya Bills, Sadie Lazzari, Karmyn Ziemer, Jenna Cronk, Chloe Sall, Tara Michalak, Leah Young, Olivia Feehan, Ryan Borrelli, Hanna Haggard, Abigail Wintercorn, Ava Ferree, Katherine Nash, Deveney Darlinger and Ellie Slowiak.

West has qualified for state in all 10 years the tournament has been run and made it to the second day in nine.

The secret to their success is a willingness to experiment, DiNaso said.

“The girls are willing to try anything,” she said. “We give them a trick, and they say ‘sure, we’ll try it.’ We also have a fantastic choreographer — Justine Slattery. She’s amazing and she comes back every year.”

West also placed fourth in the preliminary 2A round, racking up an 88.50 but it was well behind first-place Lake Zurich.

Andrew, in Tinley Park, had an 86.70 score in the second round. The T-Bolts barely qualified for the finals, taking the final 12th-place spot with an 87.02 in the first round as they knocked out SouthWest Suburban Conference foe Lockport (86.26) for that slot.

“Every year is a new team and you set new goals,” Mattix said. “Every year, the goal of the program is to always get to Day 2 and this year the 3A division is stacked.

“Every team is phenomenal. So, our goal was to make it to Day 2 and we were thrilled. We were dancing for ourselves, and we knew we could only move up.”

Andrew’s roster features Ashley Stadnicki, Elliana Matz, Megan Roney, Gianna Perna, Kira Snedden, Kaylee Schnell, Isabella Labedz, Madison Fugett, Gabriella Collins, Abigail Richardson, Jamie Johnson-Harris, Sophie Wurster, Ayvah Rodriguez, Isabella Alvarez, Katelyn Campbell and Faith Goitia.

This was the T-Bolts’ eighth trip to state. Their best finish was fourth in 2020.

Lincoln-Way East placed 25th with a 79.22 and Lincoln-Way Central placed 27th.

In Class 2A, Providence Catholic claimed 14th place, missing the finals by two spots. In 2021, the Celtics won the Class 1A title in the virtual event.

