WATCH NOW: Since 2010, Orland Park center has offered engagement, enrichment for teens

The Bridge Teen Center has grown substantially since it opened in 2010, but the vision has remained the same.

“Our mission is to provide free programs during after-school and unsupervised hours where students can develop mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually in a safe environment,” according to the organization's mission statement.

The Bridge, at 15555 S. 71st Court in Orland Park, is open to students in seventh to twelfth grades.

Priscilla Steinmetz, founder and executive director of the center, said it was around 2007 when she learned from a local school superintendent that many young people in the area didn’t have a sense of direction, and they would greatly benefit from a place to experience new things, connect with others and receive guidance.

She went home and began forming plans for the teen center.

“We just felt there was a need in our community,” Steinmetz said.

Since opening its doors in 2010, The Bridge has served more than 10,000 students from about 130 communities in the Chicago Southland and Northwest Indiana areas.

Steinmetz it can be overwhelming to see joy on the faces of teens participating in the many programs there.

“Because when we’re with each other, we really feel the value of each other, and everyone needs to feel valued and loved and know that their life matters,” she said. “And you see that on their faces and this is their place to belong. This place was created for them.”

The programs at The Bridge are separated into five categories — community connections, educational support, everyday life, expressive arts and mind/body.

Tropical floral arrangements, goat yoga, welding, beginning ukulele and Tex-Mex tacos are among the programs available in the winter/spring semester. A full listing is available at The Bridge website, www.thebridgeteencenter.org.

Many local businesses and organizations partner with The Bridge to conduct programs. They include Catherine’s Gardens, Nature Trails Yoga, Moraine Valley Community College, Down Home Guitars and Chuy’s Tex-Mex.

Having professionals run programs is a great opportunity for teens.

“There’s no greater gift than seeing someone’s passion being handed down to the next generation,” Steinmetz said.

Programs available at the center are free to students with an approved membership,applications for which are on The Bridge website.

After-school programming is available from 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at The Bridge. Registration is necessary and also available on the website.

Those who have participated in programs at the teen center have told the organization that they have benefited from their experiences.

“The Bridge is welcoming to so many different students in so many different backgrounds, it gives them an opportunity to be who they are,” Matt Jung, a Bridge alumnus, said in a statement.

Some have said they have learned life skills and had opportunities to participate in programs that have assisted them later in life.

Because so many programs are available, there’s something for everyone.

“Whatever may be happening in a kid’s life, just to have that safe place to be and to just have a good time, I think is so important,” Shelby Lerner, another Bridge alumnus, added.

Without state or federal funding, the organization relies on individuals, foundations, churches and other entities.

“We take every investment in our mission to heart and strive to maximize each and every dollar we receive,” according to The Bridge. “We are proud of the fact that for every dollar donated, 90 cents directly supports the students we serve.”

The center also hosts fundraising events and benefits from sales at its sister organization, The Bridge Thrift Store.

Opened in 2016, the thrift store carries a variety of items such as clothing, home goods, furniture, tools, electronics, antiques and collectibles.

The thrift store is adjacent to the teen center and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Steinmetz said volunteers and groups are needed to help staff the thrift store. The Bridge also is seeking donations of items that could be sold there.

Steinmetz said The Bridge hopes to open a second thrift store next year in the Frankfort area, and it also is pursuing seed money for that endeavor.

“Because we just realize fundraising has changed,” Steinmetz said. “We have to try to find any way to bring in revenue to be able to keep doing all that we do free for students.”

Visit www.thebridgeteencenter.org for more information and ways to help.

