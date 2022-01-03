Orland, Tinley won't enforce Cook County proof-of-vaccine mandate

Two Southland Your Times area communities in Cook County are not thrilled with the county’s new COVID-19 mandates.
Orland Park and Tinley Park officials say they will not have their police enforce the announced Dec. 23 mandates in which businesses including restaurants and gyms must require its customer provide proof of vaccination starting Jan. 3.
Tinley Park addressed the issue through an open letter by Mayor Michael Glotz to the residents of his community while Orland Park’s board of trustees voted a resolution to oppose the vaccination passport mandate at a special meeting Dec. 28.
“My job is to promote the local economy and ensure that all are safe within our village,” Glotz wrote in the letter. “At the same time, I must provide that all residents, visitors and employees are treated equally.
“The Cook County Mitigation Order will be solely enforceable by the Cook County Department of Public Health. As we enter into the new year, the village will continue to follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and protocols and ask businesses and residents to do the same.”
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said the mandates are political and the county does not have statistics to back them up. He immediately sent a letter to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Dec. 23 asking for data and laws that would support the mandates and said he had not heard a word back.
Orland Park has been at odds with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her enforcement of bail reform that has allowed those charged with crimes back on the street while awaiting trial. Pekau said the police officers are spending a lot of time putting their lives in danger to keep residents protected from these defendants. So he said he was not interested in having the police hassling businesses and customers over what he feels are unlawful mandates.
Chief Joseph Mitchell agreed.
“We are using a substantial amount of resources to combat another poorly researched disaster of county policy of catch-and-release,” he said. “I simply do not have nor would I devote crucial resources to this new ill-advised policy.”
Trustee Michael Milani had problems with several aspects of the mandates.
“You don’t need proof of ID for voting, but you will need proof it’s you that’s vaccinated,” he said. “But no need to fear as there are exceptions to this mandate. That includes those entering the establishments for less than 10 minutes or using the bathroom. Students on school trips, houses of worship and charitable food services such as soup kitchens — where it’s quite possible more people would be unvaccinated — and traveling professional athletes are also exempt.
“Once again, COVID-19 is our intelligent virus that does not affect people entering buildings for less than 10 minutes, those using the bathroom, those on field trips or if you are a travelling professional athlete.”
The board voted 6-0 to oppose the mandates with trustee Brian Riordan absent.
Trustee William Healy said it puts a heavy burden on the businesses in Cook County as well as Orland Park.
“This is an example of bad government,” Healy said.
Pekau said that Orland Park’s COVID cases are lower and it has a higher vaccination rate than the rest of the state.
“We inform our residents,” he said. “We give them information. We allow them to make their own decisions based on the information they have and by talking to doctors.
“That’s what the state and county should try. People can handle the facts and they can make their own decisions. That’s what we’re working for.”