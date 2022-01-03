Orland, Tinley won't enforce Cook County proof-of-vaccine mandate

Two Southland Your Times area communities in Cook County are not thrilled with the county’s new COVID-19 mandates.

Orland Park and Tinley Park officials say they will not have their police enforce the announced Dec. 23 mandates in which businesses including restaurants and gyms must require its customer provide proof of vaccination starting Jan. 3.

Tinley Park addressed the issue through an open letter by Mayor Michael Glotz to the residents of his community while Orland Park’s board of trustees voted a resolution to oppose the vaccination passport mandate at a special meeting Dec. 28.

“My job is to promote the local economy and ensure that all are safe within our village,” Glotz wrote in the letter. “At the same time, I must provide that all residents, visitors and employees are treated equally.

“The Cook County Mitigation Order will be solely enforceable by the Cook County Department of Public Health. As we enter into the new year, the village will continue to follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and protocols and ask businesses and residents to do the same.”