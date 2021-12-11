Take a hike, spot a bird or just enjoy the inspiration of being outdoors

Though the season technically begins with the upcoming solstice, you won’t find many people who’d disagree that winter has begun. And the cold and snow bring opportunities for a variety of outdoor experiences. The holidays are a great time to explore these opportunities in the Southland.
Winter sledding is such a common association with the season, and the Forest Preserve District of Will County won't disappoint.
“We have had sledding here for a very long time,” said Bob Bryerton, program coordinator of the District’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Beecher. “We have about a 40 foot high sled hill, and every winter we fence it off."
That's on top of the district's full range of programming, including for children. “Campfires are an example of something we offer this time during the year” said Bryerton.
Plum Creek’s other winter offerings include hikes to view the stars and owls. “We try to offer those (owl hikes) as often as possible because they are popular,” said Bryerton. It's fun as a chance to see owls, hear owls.”
The owl hikes take place at preserves across the district, after the parks close at sunset.
The winter is a good time to start birding, according to Bryerton, noting that the calm of smaller crowds allows for viewing birds and other wildlife.
The district also rents snowshoes for another fun way to traverse the trails in the snow, and some ponds are available for ice skating as weather allows.
According to Bryerton, the preserves' nature center functions as a warming area where sledders, hikers and the like can take a break from the cold, use the restrooms and purchase warming treats like hot chocolate.
“That's what the centers are here for,” says Bryerton”good places to stop in before a hike. Chat with a naturalist, looking for distance, etc.”
You can check the conditions for snowshoeing, sledding and the like at the forest preserve district's website, www.reconnectwithnature.org.
Carl Vogel of the Forest Preserve District of Cook County also discussed its winter ornithology programming. These events cover some of the adaptations and strategies that bird’s have to survive the weather.
Cook County also has snowy day walks and winter restoration volunteer days as well as animal tracking tutorials, according to Vogel.
Bryerton notes that the winter can be a great time to learn about tracking animals because of the marks they leave in snow.
“We’re taking advantage of the fact that we’re likely to have snow,” said Bryerton. “But even if there is no snow, the tracking programming can be fun.” The programs cover basic track identification and what animals are likely to be in the area, including in your own yard. ”These are skills that people can apply to their own yards,” Bryerton said.
For those who are looking to start the new year in nature, Vogel suggests the new year’s resolution walk at the Sand Ridge Nature Center in South Holland. “You can set positive practices for the new year. That’s a good angle, isn’t it?” said Vogel.
The Forest Preserve District of Cook County offers many wellness walks and hikes that promote fitness and the enjoyment of the natural world. One such of these walks, Wellness in the Woods, is a guided meditation from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sand Ridge. Vogel said the event is tailored to each participant's pace and personality.
Winter is a good time to hike the preserves, Bryerton said. “All of the preserves can be really fun to hike in the winter time,” he said “I know the landscape can look bleak without the leaves, but there's something about getting out in the cold that invigorates you.”
Besides, he says winter provides a window into the preserves that you wouldn't have with summer vegetation.
“Dress for the weather, dress in layers,” Bryerton said. “Wear water resistant clothing, or bring a change of clothes.” And if you or a family member do get too cold, you can always “warm up here in the nature center. We have a fire going.”
“One of things we talk about here, there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear,” said Bryerton, “If it's cold, if you know what kind of activity you're going to take part in, you can enjoy yourself.”