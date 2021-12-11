Take a hike, spot a bird or just enjoy the inspiration of being outdoors

For those who are looking to start the new year in nature, Vogel suggests the new year’s resolution walk at the Sand Ridge Nature Center in South Holland. “You can set positive practices for the new year. That’s a good angle, isn’t it?” said Vogel.

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County offers many wellness walks and hikes that promote fitness and the enjoyment of the natural world. One such of these walks, Wellness in the Woods, is a guided meditation from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sand Ridge. Vogel said the event is tailored to each participant's pace and personality.

Winter is a good time to hike the preserves, Bryerton said. “All of the preserves can be really fun to hike in the winter time,” he said “I know the landscape can look bleak without the leaves, but there's something about getting out in the cold that invigorates you.”

Besides, he says winter provides a window into the preserves that you wouldn't have with summer vegetation.

“Dress for the weather, dress in layers,” Bryerton said. “Wear water resistant clothing, or bring a change of clothes.” And if you or a family member do get too cold, you can always “warm up here in the nature center. We have a fire going.”