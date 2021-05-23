Chicago Christian senior makes his mark in overlapping basketball, baseball, football seasons

On April 16he suited up for the Knights against Aurora Central Catholic, a team that beat Chicago Christian 48-6 the year before. Dieck said he was in the stands watching that game. This time Dieck ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 137 more yards in a 41-14 victory. In normal times, football would be played in the fall and not overlap with baseball.

The next afternoon, the Knights were back on the baseball field, and Dieck had a hit, a stolen base and a run in a 10-0 victory over Ridgewood.

“I have never had a week like that,” he said. “COVID sort of made it happen and made it possible. There would be no way I would be playing two sports at the same time. I think it’s important to contribute to your school in any way you can.”

“Ho-hum, just another normal week for a high school athlete,” Knights basketball coach Kevin Pittman joked.

By the time the baseball season is over, Dieck will have been involved in a lot of victories. The abbreviated basketball season found the Knights posting a 10-4 mark. The football team finished 5-1, winning its first league title since 2006, and Dieck was named to the all-Metro Suburban Conference team. The baseball team opened the season 10-0.