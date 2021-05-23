Chicago Christian senior makes his mark in overlapping basketball, baseball, football seasons

There was a time when Tinley Park’s Johnny Dieck would never pick up the nickname “Johnny Football.”
In fourth grade, he tried playing football. In fourth grade, he gave up playing football.
One season with the Orland Hills Wolves was all he needed to reach one conclusion.
“I didn’t like getting hit.”
He continued to build on baseball and basketball skills and has done well at both of those sports at Chicago Christian High School. This year, he came out for football and impressed coach Nick Cook so much, he named Dieck the quarterback of the team. Now he doesn't mind getting hit — or doing some hitting himself when he carried the ball.
But if anyone wants to call him “Johnny Football” they also better call him “Johnny Baseball” and "Johnny Basketball” too.
Thanks in part to the coronavirus shuffling the Illinois High School Association sports seasons around, Dieck had a week he will never forget — April 12-17.
On April 12, as the basketball season wrapped up, he was named All-State in Class 2A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. The last player from Chicago Christian in Palos Heights to earn that distinction was Malik Parker in the 2016-17 season.
The next day, the Knights opened the baseball season with a 2-0 triumph over Immaculate Conception with Dieck, the shortstop, driving in one of the runs.
On April 16he suited up for the Knights against Aurora Central Catholic, a team that beat Chicago Christian 48-6 the year before. Dieck said he was in the stands watching that game. This time Dieck ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 137 more yards in a 41-14 victory. In normal times, football would be played in the fall and not overlap with baseball.
The next afternoon, the Knights were back on the baseball field, and Dieck had a hit, a stolen base and a run in a 10-0 victory over Ridgewood.
“I have never had a week like that,” he said. “COVID sort of made it happen and made it possible. There would be no way I would be playing two sports at the same time. I think it’s important to contribute to your school in any way you can.”
“Ho-hum, just another normal week for a high school athlete,” Knights basketball coach Kevin Pittman joked.
By the time the baseball season is over, Dieck will have been involved in a lot of victories. The abbreviated basketball season found the Knights posting a 10-4 mark. The football team finished 5-1, winning its first league title since 2006, and Dieck was named to the all-Metro Suburban Conference team. The baseball team opened the season 10-0.
He was still looking for a college for basketball and has been sending out film on his season. He has visited Calvin College, Judson and Trinity Christian College, which is right next door to Chicago Christian.
He said he has been playing sports for as long as he can remember and sharpened his baseball skills with the Tinley Park Bobcats and basketball skills with the Junior T-Bolts program.
When he graduates, he will leave some great memories for those who watched him develop.
“Johnny is a fantastic athlete and an even better young man,” Pittman said. “He is so well liked by everybody around him including his coaches. He works hard and worked hard to develop himself into a really good basketball player and a consistent three-point threat and shooter.
The school’s athletic director, Mark Zylstra, said Dieck played soccer in the past and made all-conference, is a two-time all-conference basketball player and made all-conference in baseball in 2019. He is also on the student council.
“Johnny is beloved by his coaches and teammates for his likability, coachability, selflessness, and humility,” Zylstra said “He takes these accomplishments in stride without it going to his head.”