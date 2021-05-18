District 230 chooses former student to replace Tyrrell as Sandburg principal

It's been quite a spring for Derrick Smith.

In mid-April, he successfully defended a dissertation at Vanderbilt University on the influence of Advanced Placement coursework on students' college readiness.

A month later, he was named principal at Sandburg High School in Orland Park.

Smith, who was an associate principal at the school and a former student, was named as the school's boss May 17, at a special meeting of the Consolidated District 230 board. He replaces Jennifer Tyrrell, who accepted a job at the principal at Lyons Township High School. He begins his new job July 1.

Smith took to Twitter for the first time since summer 2019 and expressed his gratitude.

"I am humbled, honored and excited to serve our students, staff and community at the next principal of Carl Sandburg High School," he wrote. "Let's do this!"

This latest move is a continuation of the shuffling of the deck in the district. Andrew Principal Robert Nolting will take over as the 230 superintendent, replacing retiring James Gay. Assistant Principal Abir Othman will replace Nolting at the Tinley Park school.