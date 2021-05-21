High schools, district set to have a new look at the top

On July 1, there will be different people sitting in some offices at Consolidated High School District 230 and its schools.

The superintendent and principals of two of the three schools in the district will be new. Superintendent James Gay is retiring after this school year, having been in the top spot for 15 years.

Gay will be replaced by Andrew Principal Robert Nolting. Assistant Principal Abir Othman will move up at the Tinley Park school.

Those changes have been in the works since the end of 2020.

But another big spot opened up in April when Jen Tyrrell announced she was leaving as Sandburg’s principal to take the principal’s position at Lyons Township High School.

At a special meeting May 17, the school board hired Derrick Smith, a graduate and associate principal since 2014, to replace her on July 1.

"I am humbled, honored and excited to serve our students, staff and community at the next principal of Carl Sandburg High School," Smith wrote on Twitter. "Let's do this!"