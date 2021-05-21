High schools, district set to have a new look at the top

On July 1, there will be different people sitting in some offices at Consolidated High School District 230 and its schools.
The superintendent and principals of two of the three schools in the district will be new. Superintendent James Gay is retiring after this school year, having been in the top spot for 15 years.
Gay will be replaced by Andrew Principal Robert Nolting. Assistant Principal Abir Othman will move up at the Tinley Park school.
Those changes have been in the works since the end of 2020.
But another big spot opened up in April when Jen Tyrrell announced she was leaving as Sandburg’s principal to take the principal’s position at Lyons Township High School.
At a special meeting May 17, the school board hired Derrick Smith, a graduate and associate principal since 2014, to replace her on July 1.
"I am humbled, honored and excited to serve our students, staff and community at the next principal of Carl Sandburg High School," Smith wrote on Twitter. "Let's do this!"
“Smith bleeds blue and gold — as a student, teacher, sponsor, coach and administrator,” said Andrew Principal Robert Nolting will take over as the 230 superintendent from retiring James Gay. “I believe it is very important to have a principal who is all in with the kids, parents and community. Derrick most certainly is."
Despite the shuffling, District 230 President Tony Serratore said he likes the fact that there were talented in-house candidates to fill the first two roles. And it allowed a smoother transition as Nolting has been able to pick Gay’s brain in recent months while showing the ropes to Othman.
Serratore said Nolting could have gone up against hundreds of out-of-district candidates and still land the top spot.
“His qualifications are incredible, and he is meant to lead this district,” Serratore said.
Nolting was Andrew’s principal for 12 years and called it his “absolute dream job” but being the superintendent of a district with close to 8,000 students is a challenge he didn’t want to pass up.
“I will put my heart and soul into it,” Nolting said. “I didn’t expect it to be this year, but it happens when it happens, so you have to take advantage of those opportunities when they come.”
Serratore is enthusiastic about Othman.
“It is clear that she is passionate about the success of each student, each staff member and the overall needs of the school community,” Serratore said. “Her leadership embodies empathy and compassion, truly listening, fostering strong relationships, celebrating student and teacher successes and being a resource for students, teachers, parents and administrators.
“All of these traits make her an exceptional school leader.”
Othman had 23 years of experience in education, including 18 in the district.
She is associate principal of curriculum and instruction and previously was associate principal of student services and dean of students at Andrew and head dean of students at Stagg.
“I am very honored and humbled as this is a dream come true,” Othman said. “Being at Andrew is not a job, it is a way of life. I take a lot of pride in serving the Andrew community and cherish the strong relationships with students, teachers, parents and all stakeholders.
“We have an outstanding school that can only continue to become an exemplar for the entire state.”
Tyrrell’s move after three years as Sandburg principal closes a relationship she has had with the district since the 1990s, when she was a student-athlete at Stagg.
Tyrrell was a huge presence on social media, bragging about her students and using the word “elite” to describe them, teachers and staff at the school.
She said the decision to leave was tough.
“When you love a community and have so many relationships … I’ve enjoyed having so much time there. … It was an immensely difficult decision,” she said.
“I have nothing but love and respect for everyone and everything in District 230 and all of the opportunities that I have been provided.”
The leaders will take their new positions at a time when the challenges from the pandemic have lessened. In the fall, the district was taking a beating from protesters for not returning to in-class learning quick enough.
With the unpredictability of the virus, Nolting knows he has no guarantees he will walk into a normal situation. But he said he is ready for whatever he has to face.
“We’re going to have to re-engage our students and our parents,” he said. “There are going to be challenges. There are going to be academic challenges. It might be almost a year and a half of not having normal school.
“We have to repair relationships. One of the things that this has caused in many different areas is that people have very hardened opinions and different views on how thing are going. It singes relationships and that’s going to be a very important focus for me personally to start to rebuild those.”