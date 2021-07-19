High schools' superintendent takes final bow

"That’s just incredible. He was the go-to person for other superintendents. It shows the amount of respect he has earned through the years.”

Board member David O’Connor said Gay set the table for Robert Nolting, who is leaving as Andrew’s principal to take over the superintendent spot.

“Bob is going to make his own imprint on the district but a lot of what transpired over the years, Jim has set a mark that Bob I’m sure will be able to capitalize on,” he said. “Over the years as a teacher and administrator, he has had an impact on 50,000 kids and made a difference in their lives.

“There are not too many people on this planet who can say that.”

Gay said he will have fond memories of District 230, including the time he had to play a tree in a poetry class.

He said that the hardest part of moving from the classroom to administration was giving up something he loved — teaching.

But being the boss all of these years had its rewards. He said he felt great when there were special occasions that highlight student accomplishments.