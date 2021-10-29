Lockport senior one of 77 in world to ace AP Spanish Language and Culture exam

Lockport Township High School senior Sophia Marcial has earned a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Spanish Language and Culture exam.

Marcial was one of 77 students in the world to notch a top score of 5 on the test administered in May.

“I was so impressed with Sophia’s brilliance in expressing herself in academic Spanish in the Spanish for Heritage Learners course, that I recommended that she advance to AP Spanish Language and Culture her sophomore year, a recommendation that I had never made before," Andrea Quintanar, one of Marcial's language teachers, said in a statement. "Her AP Spanish Language and Culture teacher, Kathy Pratt, was equally impressed, and as a result, she was recommended for AP Spanish Literature."

Quintar noted that, in this course, Murcial displayed her ability to connect global and historical context to the literary works through revealing analysis, as well as offering her insight to benefit her peers.

"Her linguistic talent is not limited to Spanish and English, as Ms. Marcial has been able to excel in Japanese as she continues her advanced studies in Spanish," Quintanar said.