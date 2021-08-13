Sandburg athlete leaps hurdles to excel on field, in classroom

Annie had enough athletic confidence that she also played badminton and was on the swimming and track teams.

Improving her reading, however, was not so easy.

From first through fifth grades, Rich and Donna, Annie's mom, would take her to Speech Plus in Frankfort at 8 a.m. every Saturday during the school year and twice a week in the summer.

And Annie dreaded it.

“I did not enjoy going,” she said. “I would try to make excuses not to go.”

Donna said it was rough but had to be done.

“What she has had to do was work hard,” Donna said. “Really hard. She had to do it consistently and repeatedly and without exception. There have been many times it was a struggle. There would be really unhappy times, but it was a commitment to her and we weren’t going to let her back out of.

“At that age, kids aren’t going to know how valuable that is and that’s up to the parents. Rich and I said we were going to continue to do this. It was hard for us at times. It was inconvenient. It was, at times, miserable when you really don’t want to go. But you could look back now after all of those years and the time and energy that she has done an amazing job.”