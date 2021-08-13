Sandburg athlete leaps hurdles to excel on field, in classroom

Orland Park’s Annie Driscoll finished her freshman year at Sandburg playing four sports and carrying a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
She has read all seven Harry Potter books — twice.
Those are some pretty remarkable accomplishments for anyone, but especially for Annie, who had it pretty rough in grade school.
She was diagnosed with dyslexia in first grade, which put her behind in reading. A few years later, she was cut after tryouts for a travel basketball team.
This was not the recipe for someone to take her first year in high school by storm as a student or an athlete.
“I definitely could not see this coming at all at the time,” Annie said.
With the help of her father, Rich, and her grandfather, Rich, who is known as “Chico” and is in three halls of fame having played basketball for Leo High School and Loyola University, she was able to turn her basketball skills around.
She said learning to shoot with one hand as well as improving dribbling skills helped turn the corner in her hoops career.
Her father and 81-year-old grandfather still feed her the ball in the driveway during practices, with Rich noting that Chico can still shoot pretty well.
Annie had enough athletic confidence that she also played badminton and was on the swimming and track teams.
Improving her reading, however, was not so easy.
From first through fifth grades, Rich and Donna, Annie's mom, would take her to Speech Plus in Frankfort at 8 a.m. every Saturday during the school year and twice a week in the summer.
And Annie dreaded it.
“I did not enjoy going,” she said. “I would try to make excuses not to go.”
Donna said it was rough but had to be done.
“What she has had to do was work hard,” Donna said. “Really hard. She had to do it consistently and repeatedly and without exception. There have been many times it was a struggle. There would be really unhappy times, but it was a commitment to her and we weren’t going to let her back out of.
“At that age, kids aren’t going to know how valuable that is and that’s up to the parents. Rich and I said we were going to continue to do this. It was hard for us at times. It was inconvenient. It was, at times, miserable when you really don’t want to go. But you could look back now after all of those years and the time and energy that she has done an amazing job.”
Annie admits that she is better off for it.
“It took me forever,” she said, “I could see people in my classes learn how to read before me, and I would get upset. I think that’s what pushed me more. I really wanted to read.”
This year, Donna was named Sandburg’s girls swimming coach. A former coach at Andrew High School, she has done a lot in the sport including mentoring Christine Magnuson, who went on to win a silver medal in the Olympics in 2008.
But one thing she hasn’t done is coach Annie, an experience the two are looking forward to.
“It will be interesting to see,” Annie said. “I am looking forward to it. I like how she has confidence in her team. She is always happy and uplifts people. And I think that’s really helpful to a team to bring them up.”
Donna said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she is eager to coach not only Annie but also her friends and community members who have grown up in swimming clubs in the area.
But she knows her daughter’s background story and has great admiration for her stellar accomplishments in high school.
“That, to me, is a huge bonus for her in life,” Donna said of Annie overcoming so much. “She understands that hard work really does pay off. If it doesn’t come to you right away, it can come to you later.
“She knows what it’s like to struggle and that the rewards can take a long time.”