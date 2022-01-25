School districts remain agile in navigating COVID requirements, caseloads

The 2022 portion of the 2021-22 school year was explosive in Chicago but tame in the suburbs.

In the city, the Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools officials tried to figure out the safety of in-person learning and the benefits and harms of remote learning while school was suspended for more than a week.

It wasn’t that dramatic in the Southland Your Times coverage area; however, not everything went smoothly to open the year.

Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 opened the second semester with a week of remote learning for students in Central, East and West in New Lenox and Frankfort.

In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Scott Tingley wrote:

“This was not how any of us hoped to begin the second semester. The decision to go remote this week was made due to staffing shortages across all three of our schools.”

The schools opened to in-person learning on Jan. 10, but there were hiccups with transportation because of staff shortages in that area as well.

Tingley said in a Jan. 14 letter that the school would be able to return to regular transportation Jan. 18 but there may be delays and disruptions.

District 230 schools – Andrew in Tinley Park, Sandburg in Orland Park and Stagg in Palos Hills —opened the semester with one day of remote learning Jan. 7, but returned to in-person learning after the weekend on Jan. 10.

As of Jan. 10, the district still had an orange level of risk and heeded Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education executive order for a mask mandate.

Masks are required for all individuals indoors. Continued mitigations were to maintain 3 feet or more distance in each classroom and 6 feet in eating areas.

Masks exemptions for non-vaccinated individuals are granted only by a licensed physician.

Masks are not required for outdoor activities but are on school buses or in school vehicles.

Lockport Township High School District 205 heeded similar mandates and took things a step further when it hosted a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic Jan. 17 in the East Campus auditorium four days after continuing to host periodic COVID testing at both campuses.

Bremen School District 228, which includes Tinley Park High School, opened the second semester adhering to many mandates from the previous semester, including the wearing of masks indoors, maintaining 3 feet of distance and the disconnection of water fountains and restroom hand dryers.

On the grade school level, Orland School District 135; and Kirby School District, serving Tinley Park and Orland Park; New Lenox School District 122; and others made changes to their policies in January after new guidelines were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including quarantine or isolation for five days rather than 10 for staff or students who test positive.

