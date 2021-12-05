Abundant options whether you plan to cook, carry out or go out for the holidays

Catering

Berkot’s offers catering packages year-round along with a la carte options. “We also offer exclusive holiday meal options for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Szudy. “Our holiday meals come hot or cold to heat and eat and feed 10. They include a full meal from appetizer to dessert for $100. Catering and meal options can be pre-ordered for in-store pickup on our website, berkotfoods.com.”

Angie Golom, owner of Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, said her ethnic specialties are a huge seller around holiday time. The most popular? “Pierogi, pierogi, pierogi,” answered Golom. “We still make them by hand, and we get lots of orders. Other than that, the others that are extremely popular are stuffed cabbage and of course, kolaczki.”

Everything is made from scratch at Warsaw Inn from the soups to the entrees to the desserts, which include chocolate cake, cheesecake and potato chip cookies. Catering options can be viewed online — www.angieswarsawinn.com — and can be customized.