Abundant options whether you plan to cook, carry out or go out for the holidays

There’s so much to love about the holiday season. Twinkling lights. Roaring fires. Festive decorations. Thoughtful gifts. Wish lists. Giving spirits. Falling snowflakes. Elves and reindeer and holly and stockings.
And then of course there is the food. Creating a festive table to entertain guests can be one of the most memorable parts.
Cooking
Berkot’s Super Foods has markets in Wisconsin and Illinois, including Mokena, New Lenox, Lockport and Midlothian, with a large meat department to accommodate your holiday meal needs.
“Berkot’s focus is on family, connection and togetherness. We always recommend serving a meal that everyone will love and enjoy,” said Ken Szudy, marketing manager. "We have a great selection of world class meat — from poultry to pork to seafood to beef. Some of our most popular holiday choices are the prime ribeye roasts, top-quality turkeys (fresh or frozen) and our famous beef tenderloins.”
According to Szudy, it expects to be well-stocked for the holiday season. “Berkot’s is working hard to have everything our customers need for the holiday season. That being said, shortages and shipping issues are an uncontrollable factor in the marketplace. Currently, we don’t have any particular concerns, but we want our customers to be prepared because things can change quickly in the holiday season,” he said.
Catering
Berkot’s offers catering packages year-round along with a la carte options. “We also offer exclusive holiday meal options for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Szudy. “Our holiday meals come hot or cold to heat and eat and feed 10. They include a full meal from appetizer to dessert for $100. Catering and meal options can be pre-ordered for in-store pickup on our website, berkotfoods.com.”
Angie Golom, owner of Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, said her ethnic specialties are a huge seller around holiday time. The most popular? “Pierogi, pierogi, pierogi,” answered Golom. “We still make them by hand, and we get lots of orders. Other than that, the others that are extremely popular are stuffed cabbage and of course, kolaczki.”
Everything is made from scratch at Warsaw Inn from the soups to the entrees to the desserts, which include chocolate cake, cheesecake and potato chip cookies. Catering options can be viewed online — www.angieswarsawinn.com — and can be customized.
There is a set pick-up time on Christmas Eve for holiday pick-up from 4-8:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Christmas Day. In past years she said she was able to accommodate last-minute orders, but this year orders must be placed in advance. “I am asking that orders be placed ahead of time. I want to make sure I have all the necessary supplies so I’m not going to be doing last-minute orders because of the shortages. I just want to make sure we have enough product,” said Golom.
Staffing shortages are another issue throughout the restaurant industry. Golom said she was lucky that many of her employees have returned, but she is hiring. “Business is coming back, and we are very busy,” she said.
Dining out
Sometimes heading out to a restaurant for the holiday meal just makes it a much more relaxing affair, one in which no one has to prepare a huge feast. Finding a place open on Christmas can be challenging, but it can be just an enjoyable to get together on Christmas Eve and let someone else do the cooking.
Warsaw Inn is open for dining from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. Reservations are not being taken for Christmas Eve.