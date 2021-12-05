 Skip to main content
Abundant options whether you plan to cook, carry out or go out for the holidays
There’s so much to love about the holiday season. Twinkling lights. Roaring fires. Festive decorations. Thoughtful gifts. Wish lists. Giving spirits. Falling snowflakes. Elves and reindeer and holly and stockings.

And then of course there is the food. Creating a festive table to entertain guests can be one of the most memorable parts.

Cooking

Berkot’s Super Foods has markets in Wisconsin and Illinois, including Mokena, New Lenox, Lockport and Midlothian, with a large meat department to accommodate your holiday meal needs.

“Berkot’s focus is on family, connection and togetherness. We always recommend serving a meal that everyone will love and enjoy,” said Ken Szudy, marketing manager. "We have a great selection of world class meat — from poultry to pork to seafood to beef. Some of our most popular holiday choices are the prime ribeye roasts, top-quality turkeys (fresh or frozen) and our famous beef tenderloins.”

According to Szudy, it expects to be well-stocked for the holiday season. “Berkot’s is working hard to have everything our customers need for the holiday season. That being said, shortages and shipping issues are an uncontrollable factor in the marketplace. Currently, we don’t have any particular concerns, but we want our customers to be prepared because things can change quickly in the holiday season,” he said.

Catering

Berkot’s offers catering packages year-round along with a la carte options. “We also offer exclusive holiday meal options for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Szudy. “Our holiday meals come hot or cold to heat and eat and feed 10. They include a full meal from appetizer to dessert for $100. Catering and meal options can be pre-ordered for in-store pickup on our website, berkotfoods.com.”

Angie Golom, owner of Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, said her ethnic specialties are a huge seller around holiday time. The most popular? “Pierogi, pierogi, pierogi,” answered Golom. “We still make them by hand, and we get lots of orders. Other than that, the others that are extremely popular are stuffed cabbage and of course, kolaczki.”

Everything is made from scratch at Warsaw Inn from the soups to the entrees to the desserts, which include chocolate cake, cheesecake and potato chip cookies. Catering options can be viewed online — www.angieswarsawinn.com — and can be customized.

There is a set pick-up time on Christmas Eve for holiday pick-up from 4-8:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Christmas Day. In past years she said she was able to accommodate last-minute orders, but this year orders must be placed in advance. “I am asking that orders be placed ahead of time. I want to make sure I have all the necessary supplies so I’m not going to be doing last-minute orders because of the shortages. I just want to make sure we have enough product,” said Golom.

Staffing shortages are another issue throughout the restaurant industry. Golom said she was lucky that many of her employees have returned, but she is hiring. “Business is coming back, and we are very busy,” she said.

Dining out

Sometimes heading out to a restaurant for the holiday meal just makes it a much more relaxing affair, one in which no one has to prepare a huge feast. Finding a place open on Christmas can be challenging, but it can be just an enjoyable to get together on Christmas Eve and let someone else do the cooking.

Warsaw Inn is open for dining from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. Reservations are not being taken for Christmas Eve.

Taking it easy

If you're hosting the holidays, here are some tips to make it easier:

Make it a buffet. This allows guests to pick what they want and how much.

Make it a potluck. Ask a few guests to bring a dish, especially if they have a specialty. They’ll likely be happy to contribute, and it will add nice variety.

Prep ahead. Spend a couple days before the big day chopping, dicing or baking so you aren’t overwhelmed on the day of the big meal.

Do a cook/cater combo. If you want to serve a time-consuming dish, let someone else make it. Ethnic favorites such as tamales and pierogi can take a lot of time. Order a pan from a caterer to free time for other dishes. 

Use disposables. Get some classy-looking disposable trays and flatware for appetizers and desserts and save the china for the sit-down part. It will save you a lot of time in the kitchen washing dishes.

Playing it safe

We’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, so though things are closer to normal than last year, they are still far from the normal we knew in 2019.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Supply shortages. Items from meats to decorations may be in short supply. When dealing with disappointments, remember who we are with is the most important thing. 

Shipping delays. Shop early. Shipping delays are expected and overnight delivery just might not be available. 

Order early. Whether shopping for gifts or getting that cheesecake your mother-in-law likes, order early for the best outcome. 

Social distance. As more people are vaccinated, the urgency to social distance and mask up has lessened, but you may still want to cool it on the guest list to give people space. Or think about splitting your celebrations into two dates to accommodate everyone on your guest list.

Be safe. Even if COVID didn’t exist, being indoors during the holidays is a big germ-spreading event. Put out hand sanitizer. Consider using paper towels in guest bathrooms or near the kitchen sink. Use plastic cups and disposable serving ware and dispose of it promptly.

