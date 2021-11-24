Something old, something outdoorsy set the stage for a holiday together

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, so it’s only natural that we want to make our homes jolly and bright.
Many have begun decorating for festivities, and like most years, there are some popular themes for 2021.
For years, many have pursued modern designs, but the retro Christmas look is popular this year. So are all things natural.
“A lot of texture, a lot of color and a lot of nature,” said Lisa Glancy, owner of White Street Market in Frankfort.
She said after being “stuck inside” last year because of the pandemic, many are choosing an elegant nature theme.
“A lot of our decor can easily transition from fall to winter,” Glancy said.
Lilly Byrnes, owner of La Maison in Valparaiso, said nature-inspired and woodland decor includes items featuring owls, squirrels, acorns, pine cones, feathers and nuts.
“It’s kind of like nature brought inside,” she said.
Many are also choosing to use more fresh greenery instead of artificial garland.
This year carries more meaning because of the pandemic, and that is having an effect on how people decorate.
“It’s going to be all about the family and being at home,” Byrnes said. “I think people have learned a lot from the pandemic. Things and priorities have been rearranged. It’s time to be together, and we weren’t able to be together for a long time.”
That’s causing many to pull out all the stops for planning and decorating for more formal festivities with loved ones.
“I think they’ve been deprived for two years, so everybody is going to be doing that,” Byrnes said.
That includes using fine dishes, silver cutlery, crystal, high-end table clothes and cloth napkins.
“They’re just going to make this Thanksgiving and this Christmas extra special, so you’re going to see a lot of really beautiful tablescaping,” Byrnes said.
When it comes to choosing lighting for holiday decor, white lights are still popular because of their versatility, Glancy said.
“White lights are typically easier to use to accessorize,” she said.
Glancy said lighted scenes also are a nice touch for your home.
She said among her merchandise are lighted snow globes in the shape of lanterns.
“It’s typically LED bright lights,” Glancy said. “Typically there’s a scene in the snow globe.”
“The trends are going back to more traditional and more conservative,” Byrnes added.
She said blown glass ornaments are among sought-after items for trees.
“Those are huge and still hugely collectible,” Byrnes said. “Vintage glass ornaments are very, very popular.”
Many are choosing to decorate their homes with family heirlooms as well as repurposed and reinterpreted vintage furniture.
“You’re going to get a lot of that,” Byrnes said.
When it comes time to host holiday festivities, vintage glassware and barware also are making a comeback.
“A lot of this old vintage stuff for entertaining, you’re going to see that intermixed with new stuff for the holidays,” Byrnes said.
No matter how you’re choosing to decorate, this year “it’s important to buy early” because of shipping delays and other potential stock challenges, Glancy said.
She said many are following that advice, and October was a busy month for holiday decor shopping.
“We began decorating (the store) the first weekend in October, and that was a week earlier than we typically decorate, but we had people wanting to come in while we were in the process of decorating,” Glancy said.