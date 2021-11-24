Something old, something outdoorsy set the stage for a holiday together

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, so it’s only natural that we want to make our homes jolly and bright.

Many have begun decorating for festivities, and like most years, there are some popular themes for 2021.

For years, many have pursued modern designs, but the retro Christmas look is popular this year. So are all things natural.

“A lot of texture, a lot of color and a lot of nature,” said Lisa Glancy, owner of White Street Market in Frankfort.

She said after being “stuck inside” last year because of the pandemic, many are choosing an elegant nature theme.

“A lot of our decor can easily transition from fall to winter,” Glancy said.

Lilly Byrnes, owner of La Maison in Valparaiso, said nature-inspired and woodland decor includes items featuring owls, squirrels, acorns, pine cones, feathers and nuts.

“It’s kind of like nature brought inside,” she said.

Many are also choosing to use more fresh greenery instead of artificial garland.

This year carries more meaning because of the pandemic, and that is having an effect on how people decorate.