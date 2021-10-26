South Side crooner belts out the classics to win Orland Township Senior American Idol

Edward Swanson has been crowned 2021 Orland Township Senior American Idol.

The South Side native and singer topped 12 other contestants in the competition Oct. 21 at Georgios Banquets in Orland Hills.

In three rounds, Swanson sang “Misty,” made popular by Johnny Mathis; “That Old Black Magic,” popularized by Frank Sinatra; and came in for the big finish with “Unforgettable,” a Nat King Cole favorite.

More than 500 guests dined and watched the competition, sponsored by Evergreen Senior Living and Bickford Senior Living, that benefits the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation.

Swanson, 80, has trained in voice since high school. When he served in the Army, he performed throughout Europe with the 7th Army Chorus. He continued his singing career in Rush Street clubs until he married and started a family. Senior American Idol gave him his second chance.

“We’re lucky to have so many talented seniors who are willing to come out, show off their talents, and compete to benefit the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation,” Supervisor Paul O’Grady said in a statement. “We take pride in offering opportunities like this to our seniors, and we’re glad to have found a way to help benefit local youth in the process. I want to thank everyone who came out and supported their favorite singer, and of course, our Scholarship Foundation.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0