Start 2022 with a bang -- and then some

You can also ring in 2022 at CD & Me in Frankfort where your $95 ticket includes dinner, premium bar, a champagne toast at midnight and music by Latin Satin Soul.

Staying in

If you prefer to spend the evening at home, you can still make the celebration special whether you’re entertaining or just spending it with family.

Fratello’s Cafe & Deli in Tinley Park is a great place to do some shopping for your New Year’s Eve celebration. Pick up some pizza set-ups and create your own pies. It makes a limited number of the kits each day, so order. Each kit is $18.99 and includes three 12-inch crusts, sauce, cheese, sausage and pepperoni. It also has monster pretzels that come with dipping cheese and salsa and are a fun snack for a night just like this. Be sure to also pick up some of its popular cannoli and eclairs to finish 2021 on a sweet note.

Brookhaven Marketplace in Mokena has a number of catering options from hot and cold sharables to classics including fried chicken to ethnic specialties. Wow your guests with an ethnic buffet of sushi, potato pancakes, gyros, pierogi, stuffed cabbage, pastas or cheese blintzes.