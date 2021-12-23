Start 2022 with a bang -- and then some

2021 has been another humdinger of a year. The continuing pandemic challenges are making many of us more than happy to bid farewell to the year with optimism for the year ahead.
While last year’s new year’s celebrations took place amid pandemic precautions and capacity limits, this year things are moving more in the direction of normalcy. Venues are planning full-capacity parties; restaurants will be open for a last night out in 2021 and people are ready to celebrate. Here are some options:
Going out
If you’re looking for a spot to raise your glass for a midnight toast, Thornton Distilling Co. in Thornton is planning a ticketed event with food, music and spirits. “We’re definitely excited to move to a new year — to turn the page on 2021 and celebrate 2022,” said Andrew Howell, founder.
He has much to celebrate with the recent announcement as an Illinois maker and recipient of the Silver Linings Award from the governor’s office for efforts in shifting to hand sanitizer production during the pandemic. A new bourbon was just released that you can try on New Year’s Eve along with the distillery's pecan whiskey, gin and vodka.
Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., is holding a New Year’s Eve dance party from 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tickets, including music, dancing, a midnight toast and a photo booth, are available for $15 at journeyman.com/events. Reservations re recommended especially if you plan to have dinner beforehand.
You can also ring in 2022 at CD & Me in Frankfort where your $95 ticket includes dinner, premium bar, a champagne toast at midnight and music by Latin Satin Soul.
Staying in
If you prefer to spend the evening at home, you can still make the celebration special whether you’re entertaining or just spending it with family.
Fratello’s Cafe & Deli in Tinley Park is a great place to do some shopping for your New Year’s Eve celebration. Pick up some pizza set-ups and create your own pies. It makes a limited number of the kits each day, so order. Each kit is $18.99 and includes three 12-inch crusts, sauce, cheese, sausage and pepperoni. It also has monster pretzels that come with dipping cheese and salsa and are a fun snack for a night just like this. Be sure to also pick up some of its popular cannoli and eclairs to finish 2021 on a sweet note.
Brookhaven Marketplace in Mokena has a number of catering options from hot and cold sharables to classics including fried chicken to ethnic specialties. Wow your guests with an ethnic buffet of sushi, potato pancakes, gyros, pierogi, stuffed cabbage, pastas or cheese blintzes.
When choosing the bubbly or other toasting beverages, be aware that product shortages are affecting the stock of wine and spirits. “Right now with the supply and demand, it’s hard to get stuff in,” said Sam Sulman, manager of Tinley Wine & Liquors in Tinley Park. “So plan ahead to make sure you have what you want before your events. If there’s something you see that you like, you should get it because we might not have it later. It will get even busier as we get closer to the holiday and a lot of things will be sold out, so plan ahead and stock up.”
Sulman said most shortages are in the higher-end liquors.Still, some of the biggest sellers are Korbel sparkling wine; Moet, Veuve and Bel Air champagnes and high end tequilas, said Sulman.
You can also toast the new year at home with some beverages from Oliver Winery in Bloomington. Order at oliverwinery.com for nationwide delivery of its Creekbend Vidal Blanc Sparkling wine or try a Taste of Oliver Gift Box with a selection of six wines with glasses, a corkscrew and a branded stopper.
Craft beer more to your liking? You can also raise a stein to the upcoming year. Pick out a pilsner, stout, lager, IPA or other variety from one of many area craft breweries, including Arrowhead Ales in New Lenox, Soundgrowler Brewing Co in Tinley Park, One Trick Pony in Lansingand Hailstorm Brewing in Tinley Park.