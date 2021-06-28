Fireworks not only noise expected after quiet Fourth of July

Tinley Park will be busy morning noon and night when it comes to Fourth of July events but the village’s park district chief, Shawn Roby, said that things will be scaled down in 2021 — though there is an added event.

The day starts bright and early with an 8 a.m. Stars and Stripes 5K race at McCarthy Park, 16801 80th Ave. The Tinley Junction batting cages and mini-golf will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A new event was added to the mix as the first July Fourth Coed 14-inch Softball Tournament takes place at noon at Community Park, 8125 E. 171th St.

At 6 p.m., there will be an opening ceremony with the National Anthem performed at McCarthy Park.

The Libido Funk Circus band will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

The evening activities will see a few changes because of COVID-19 concerns.