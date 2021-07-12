Frankfort extends contract of village administrator, adds assistant

The Frankfort Village Board has approved the contract of current Village Administrator Robert "Rob" Piscia and appointed John Burica assistant village administrator.
"These are two fine individuals who have the best interests of Frankfort in mind in every decision they make," Mayor Keith Ogle noted after the moves were approved July 6. "The village is fortunate to have such leadership at the top."
Piscia has been village administrator since June 2017. In his 34-year career, he has been assistant village administrator, human resources director, finance director and police chief. Piscia is a certified floodplain manager and a certified police chief and is chairman for SWARM, a multicommunity risk management pool. He is also a member of several professional associations.
"I appreciate the support and confidence from Mayor Ogle and the village board," said Piscia. "I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of our community."
Well known in the community, Piscia and his wife, Leslie, have been residents of Frankfort for 23 years. He is active in local charity organizations, youth sports organizations and his church.
Burica will leave his post as Frankfort’s police chief to become assistant village administrator. His 26 years in local government include serving as interim/provisional assistant village administrator in 2017 and since December 2020.
"I believe that in my over 23 years with the village and almost 11 years as Police Chief I have been able to consistently bring new ideas and manage an essential department of the village during both calm and turbulent times," stated Burica.
Burica holds a master's degree in public administration from Governors State University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University. He has served on numerous village and county committees, has been involved with professional and civic organizations, and has been awarded many honors.