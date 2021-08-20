19-year veteran named to head Frankfort police department

Sgt. Leanne Bender-Chelepis has been sworn in as the new police chief of Frankfort.

She replaces John Burica, who stepped down in July to become assistant village administrator.

The Frankfort Village Board approved Chelepis at its Aug. 16 meeting. She was chosen from among internal candidates for the job.

“We wanted a leader from within the department, and we were fortunate that all three internal candidates were exceptional,” Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle said in a statement. “Leanne has been with the department nearly two decades and has a vast array of experience from her work as a patrol person to her current role as sergeant."

Chelepis began as a patrol officer 2002 and has risen to the rank of special services sergeant, overseeing investigations, school resource officer, patrol and neighborhood patrol officers.

Chelepis, a Frankfort resident who is married with three children, is completing her master’s in public administration and was named Police Officer of the Year in 2015 by the Frankfort Kiwanis Club.

