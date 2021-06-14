Borg Warner property opens possibilities, raises questions for Frankfort

Usually, the hard part is getting a referendum passed.
People generally are not willing to part with their hard-earned cash, especially when it comes to paying taxes.
But the Frankfort Park District bucked the odds when it passed a non-binding referendum in April asking voters whether they would support a tax rate increase to purchase and redevelop the massive Borg Warner property into a community center. Borg Warner plans to shut down at the end of the year.
Though 56% of the voters thought this was a good idea, the project faces some hurdles.
“We are stalled right now,” Frankfort Park District Executive Director Gina Hassett said.
The asking price for the 27-acre property and 225,000-square building is $7.2 million, and Borg-Warner appears to want to sell it now, rather than later.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think Borg Warner would sell the property that quickly,” she said.
Park district officials are working on another proposal to present to voters in the June 28, 2022, primary election.
But Hassett said the park district recently learned Borg Warner has “several offers” for the property, with one that could keep the area industrial.
She said she is in talks with the village about lending the park district the money or having the village purchase the land.
That way, two scenarios could play out. One would be to have the village build the rec center pending a favorable referendum result or the village could turn the land into residential development if the public voted no. She said Frankfort’s master plan, drawn up in 2019, said the village would prefer to use that property as residential rather than industrial if Borg Warner sold it.
The property is at 300 Maple St. and is surrounded by residential zones.
“Being an odd duck as an industrial property in a residential area, I didn't think that anyone thought this would be the first piece of property somebody would pick up,” Hassett said.
It will take time for either project to get off the ground. The referendum needs to pass next June, which will give the park district a little more time to get information out to the public.
It also will give the village board and its new mayor and trustees time to digest the options before considering putting the town's money into it. The park district met with some village officials at a Committee of the Whole meeting in late May but the issue was not brought up or discussed at the June 7 village board meeting.
“The Park District is sensitive that Mayor (Keith) Ogle and several Village officials have been in office for just over a month," Hassett said. "This ask is large, and there is a great deal for the village board to consider.”
Still, the park district is thinking big.
Residents’ input will be considered, but possible plans include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, gymnasiums. fitness facilities, turf fields and an area for preschool, meeting rooms and more.
“It would be a state-of-the-art facility not just for Frankfort, but for the region,” Hessett said.
Borg Warner built the property in the late 1960s and the auto parts manufacturer has been a “great neighbor,” according to Hassett. She said a part of the land houses a baseball field that the village has used for decades and wants to remain. She said the company has gotten involved in and sponsored area events over the years.