Borg Warner property opens possibilities, raises questions for Frankfort

She said she is in talks with the village about lending the park district the money or having the village purchase the land.

That way, two scenarios could play out. One would be to have the village build the rec center pending a favorable referendum result or the village could turn the land into residential development if the public voted no. She said Frankfort’s master plan, drawn up in 2019, said the village would prefer to use that property as residential rather than industrial if Borg Warner sold it.

The property is at 300 Maple St. and is surrounded by residential zones.

“Being an odd duck as an industrial property in a residential area, I didn't think that anyone thought this would be the first piece of property somebody would pick up,” Hassett said.

It will take time for either project to get off the ground. The referendum needs to pass next June, which will give the park district a little more time to get information out to the public.

It also will give the village board and its new mayor and trustees time to digest the options before considering putting the town's money into it. The park district met with some village officials at a Committee of the Whole meeting in late May but the issue was not brought up or discussed at the June 7 village board meeting.