Frankfort restricts on-street parking any time more than 2 inches of snow falls

The Frankfort Village Board has approved changes to the ordinance governing on-street parking when it snows.
The new rules, adopted Jan. 3, restrict parking on-street any time 2 or more inches of snow fall. Previously, the restrictions were in effect from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Street parking can resume after the snow is removed.
“The village seeks voluntary compliance and encourages all residents to remove parked vehicles from the roadway when 2 or more inches of snow has fallen to allow public works crews to quickly and safely remove snow and ice from the streets,” Mayor Keith Ogle said in a statement.