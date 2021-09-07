Lincoln-Way athletes shine at pre-conference cross country meet

“She’s amazing — she’s really good,” Arizzi said. “I tried to keep pace with her but she’s really quick.”

It was the second year in a row Arizzi won the Red meet.

For Simone, a senior, coming from a running family has helped his success.

His father, Joe, was a member of the Stagg High School cross country team that finished second in the Illinois High School Association Class AA state meet in 1989. He went on to run at the University of Illinois.

Amy Simone, whose maiden name is Kuipers, ran for Chicago Christian and finished sixth in the state in Class A in 1989 and fifth in 1990. She was a five-time NCAA Division III track All-American at Calvin College after strong finishes in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter events.

With that bloodline, it’s no wonder Caden led the pack this year.

“My parents were runners, and I am following in their footsteps,” he said. “They got me involved in the sport, and I love it. I love competing.”

Team-wise, in the boys Red division, Central (38 points), in New Lenox, finished second to Stagg (32), in Palos Hills, while Andrew, in Tinley Park, had 83 points for third and Lincoln-Way West, in New Lenox, was fourth with 108.