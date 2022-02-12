Lincoln-Way East grad's hot 3-point hand lifts St. Francis past Michigan-Dearborn

Joey Buggemi can’t say just how many 3-point shots he had taken in practice and in games in 2021.

Tens of thousands? Hundreds of thousands?

He doesn’t know.

But there are five that he took — and made — on New Year’s Eve that he may never forget.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard-forward at the University of St. Francis was on fire in a wild 104-80 victory over Michigan-Dearborn.

The Lincoln-Way East grad and Frankfort native was a spark that led to a Saints explosion.

The Saints looked out of sorts early in the game, falling behind 23-7.

That changed when they hit 10 3-point baskets in a row (one included a 4-point play after a foul) for a 38-29 lead. They coasted from there.

Buggemi nailed five of those 10 bombs.

“I felt like I was shooting in the ocean honestly,” he said. “The basket felt so big. I have confidence in myself. They were just normal shots I was taking. Shots I’m used to. I just got it going, and it was a good feeling.”

The Saints finished with 22 3-pointers on the night, and Buggemi had six of them for 23 points and a team-high five assists.

Through 15 games, Buggemi led the Saints with a 13.3 average. He led the squad with 31 treys.

“I’ve been shooting 3’s since I was little — like 5 or 6,” he said. “My dad (also named Joe) played at Bloom Township and he got me into basketball.”

The younger Buggemi played for the Frankfort Warriors in grade school before heading to East. Buggemi went to North Central College, an NCAA Division III school in Naperville for a season, but transferred to the NAIA Joliet school.

He said his outside shot is one of the strong parts of his game and works hard at it.

“I try to use the shooting gun as much as I can — especially during the off-season,” he said. “I try to get my legs under me. I try not to do it too much during the season but every day during the off-season for sure.

“Some days it could be 1,000 shots. It could be 500. It could be 100. It depends on how I feel that day. I try to get in each spot. I try to shoot them a little bit deeper, too, because during the game, my opponents are going to be playing me a little bit closer. So, I’m perfecting my range a little bit.”

The Saints were 9-6 through 15 games and have two other area standouts on the team.

Senior E.J. Charles, a Lincoln-Way Central graduate from Mokena, was second in scoring and rebounding, and the 6-foot-7 forward led the team in blocked shots.

He is at the school on a golf scholarship but missed basketball after two years of inactivity. He played during last year’s COVID-19-shortened season and has been a force on both ends of the court this year.

“One big thing that golf has helped me with when I’m on the basketball court is managing the highs and lows,” Charles said. “In golf, you can hit a perfect shot and follow it up with a three-putt.

“In both sports, you have to have a steady head and not get too frustrated.”

Lockport grad and Homer Glen native Jake Karli is averaging 2.4 points per game in 10 games. The 6-foot sophomore guard had six points and three rebounds against Holy Cross Dec. 11.

In high school, he had more than 600 points, 300 rebounds, 225 assists and 100 steals for the Porters.

