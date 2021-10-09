New police chief works to expand outreach efforts

“It is still very surreal when I think about it. I feel very proud, very honored,” Leanne Chelepis said of being sworn in as police chief of Frankfort. “I love Frankfort, and I want to do my best for the officers at our agency and do my best for the community I serve in.”

Chelepis has been a member of the Frankfort Police Department since December 2002, first drawn to law enforcement by a criminal justice class in which she explored the various aspects including attending court.

“I also had a family member who was an FBI agent, and I was just really intrigued by the work and the help that law enforcement and criminal justice could provide to a community,” said Chelepis, who is from the Lincoln-Way area. “From there on out that’s what I decided I wanted to do.”

Chelepis started as a patrol officer in Frankfort, cementing her dedication to the work. “I felt like I was doing very meaningful work; every day was different and interesting. It checked all the boxes,” Chelepis said.

From there, she went into crime prevention, engaging with residents and initiating community policing programs. Chelepis helped with the creation of a safety group for older adults called TRIAD, as well as a community Night Out Against Crime.