Aging infrastructure, repair project raise concerns, water bills in Orland, Tinley, Mokena, New Lenox

If the infrastructure is not fixed and a vital main breaks, it could be catastrophic.

“We don’t have a redundant water system right now,” Pekau said. “That’s a fact. If we were to unfortunately get a water-main break under the (Calumet-Sag Channel), I’m not exaggerating that people in the Southwest suburbs are going to die because we won’t have enough water.”

The infrastructure improvements were approved in 2013 and are scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Pekau said between now and then, the situation with the Calumet-Sag will be monitored carefully.

“We have it monitored to make sure it doesn’t happen,” he said of a potential break. “But we’ve had water main breaks that caused a lot of towns to be down where they had no reserves while trying to get those fixed.

"So, there is a regional water project that gives us a second line. We will basically have two lines so that if something happens catastrophically to one, the other one can still deliver water.”

But that comes at a cost.

Not taking into account other fees, including sewer service, which vary widely from town to town, here is the base cost per community of water per 1,000 gallons: