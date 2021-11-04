Grants help Homer, North Homer, Orland Fire Protection Districts add needed equipment

The company’s president, Justin Ladner, said he is happy Illinois American Water can help departments throughout the state.

“We know the importance and value water has in protecting homes and businesses,” Ladner said in a news release. “We also understand the need to support our local heroes. This program allows us to provide support to the local departments we serve.”

Last year, Orland Park used the $1,000 it got to purchase full turnout gear for 10-15 cadets in the Junior Cadet Training Camp.

Other communities receiving grants in the Chicago area are Bolingbrook, DesPlaines, Elmhurst, Elgin, South Elgin, Lemont, Lombard, Mt. Prospect, Oswego, Plainfield, Prospect Heights, Romeoville and Warrenville.

Their planned purchases include a 7-tool combo kit for squad and rescue units, personal protective equipment for a SWAT medic, a dry suit for a water rescue team, a tablet computer and software for sending smoke awareness messages to the community, a thermal imaging camera and tripod lights.

Aside from the grants, the company also partners with local firefighters daily. As a private water utility, the company is required to test and operate every fire hydrant annually. According to Ladner, Illinois American Water maintains more than 32,000 fire hydrants in the state.