Grants help Homer, North Homer, Orland Fire Protection Districts add needed equipment

The Homer Fire Protection District is purchasing a 35-foot rescue extension ladder.
The Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, based in Lockport, will be buying some new personal protective equipment.
The Orland Fire Protection District is in the market for 20 infrared thermometers and monitors for assessing COVID-19 patients.
These shopping sprees came courtesy of Illinois American Water.
The Belleville-based company has been giving fire departments grants since 2010, and this year 93 fire departments throughout the state including the three in the Southland area are sharing more than $92,000.
The three area departments received $1,000 each, which they will use for equipment to fight fires fires as well as enhance public safety.
Since the program was created, state fire departments and other emergency organizations have received $760,0000 via the grants.
“To qualify, a fire department must be in our service area,” said Karen Cotton, senior manager of external communications for the company. “Every eligible department that applied received a grant; 93 were awarded across the state.
“The grants can be used for personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.”
The company’s president, Justin Ladner, said he is happy Illinois American Water can help departments throughout the state.
“We know the importance and value water has in protecting homes and businesses,” Ladner said in a news release. “We also understand the need to support our local heroes. This program allows us to provide support to the local departments we serve.”
Last year, Orland Park used the $1,000 it got to purchase full turnout gear for 10-15 cadets in the Junior Cadet Training Camp.
Other communities receiving grants in the Chicago area are Bolingbrook, DesPlaines, Elmhurst, Elgin, South Elgin, Lemont, Lombard, Mt. Prospect, Oswego, Plainfield, Prospect Heights, Romeoville and Warrenville.
Their planned purchases include a 7-tool combo kit for squad and rescue units, personal protective equipment for a SWAT medic, a dry suit for a water rescue team, a tablet computer and software for sending smoke awareness messages to the community, a thermal imaging camera and tripod lights.
Aside from the grants, the company also partners with local firefighters daily. As a private water utility, the company is required to test and operate every fire hydrant annually. According to Ladner, Illinois American Water maintains more than 32,000 fire hydrants in the state.
The firefighter grants were announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme was “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
It educated the public about the sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors make to help keep families safe.
Illinois American Water is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people.
It also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. Dating to 1886, the parent company, American Water, is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility.
The company employs more than 7,000 workers who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states.