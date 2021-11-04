Lockport opens discussion into uses for former Texaco refinery land

When the City of Lockport in March approved a purchase agreement for 181 acres at the former Texaco refinery property at 301 W. Second St., city leaders and residents alike no doubt started considering just what the future might hold for this piece of land.
The refinery, which opened in 1911 and ceased operations in the 1980s, has most recently been under the control of Chevron Environmental Management, which has been working with state and federal agencies to remediate the property and bring it to a point where it can be used again. And beginning with a public meeting on Nov. 10, ideas for those possible uses will start to come into clearer focus.
“This parcel is a legacy property in the city,” says Lance Thies, the city’s director of community and economic development. “It impacted numerous Lockport families when the refinery was operational and employed many people in the community. Being able to now shape its future — and to engage the community in that discussion — is an exciting opportunity that many communities don’t often get.”
While discussions regarding the long-term plan for the property are just getting underway, the city hosted its annual Old Canal Days festival on the site over the summer thanks to the ease of parking and the opportunity to have a larger carnival and vendor market.
“We are continuing to try and find ways to make the site a well-recognized location for the city, and events are one of those ways to do that,” Thies explains. “Continued work with the state and other partners will help to determine what those opportunities are going forward.”
The first significant step in determining that future is the open house Nov. 10. Thies says the master plan for the site is at a very preliminary stage, so much so that realistic, meaningful ideas have not started to really flow. And that is one of the reasons the meeting is so important. The city is looking to hear from the community to get a better sense of their thoughts and suggestions, albeit within the context of the environmental and land-use restrictions on the property. While a water park or single-family homes would not be suitable, for example, Thies says support for things like a data center or manufacturing would be. Another option may be to simply leave the property as open space.
The upcoming meeting will be just the start of the public-input aspect of this project, as the city is hoping to hold a number of public engagement sessions through the master planning process. Thies says this first step is part of the information-gathering stage, while the next step will start to develop concepts and ideas for which the city will also want input. Throughout the process, public comments will be accepted via phone, email, the project website, accessed via www.cityoflockport.net and the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cityoflockport, culminating with a final strategy plan that will ultimately be disseminated through a variety of different public forums. The goal is to ensure that all of Lockport has the chance to weigh in on what stands as a potentially wonderful opportunity for the city.
“There is a broad range of options to consider and we look forward to engaging the community in that conversation,” says Thies.