Lockport opens discussion into uses for former Texaco refinery land

When the City of Lockport in March approved a purchase agreement for 181 acres at the former Texaco refinery property at 301 W. Second St., city leaders and residents alike no doubt started considering just what the future might hold for this piece of land.

The refinery, which opened in 1911 and ceased operations in the 1980s, has most recently been under the control of Chevron Environmental Management, which has been working with state and federal agencies to remediate the property and bring it to a point where it can be used again. And beginning with a public meeting on Nov. 10, ideas for those possible uses will start to come into clearer focus.

“This parcel is a legacy property in the city,” says Lance Thies, the city’s director of community and economic development. “It impacted numerous Lockport families when the refinery was operational and employed many people in the community. Being able to now shape its future — and to engage the community in that discussion — is an exciting opportunity that many communities don’t often get.”

While discussions regarding the long-term plan for the property are just getting underway, the city hosted its annual Old Canal Days festival on the site over the summer thanks to the ease of parking and the opportunity to have a larger carnival and vendor market.